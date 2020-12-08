Michigan cancels Saturday’s Big Ten football game against Ohio State because of rising COVID-19 cases — throwing the Buckeyes’ postseason outlook in doubt

Michigan called off its football game Saturday against Ohio State because of increasing COVID-19 cases and quarantined athletes in the Wolverines program, putting the Buckeyes’ bid to play in the Big Ten championship game in jeopardy.
No. 4 Ohio State (5-0) needs a sixth game to reach the threshold to be eligible for the conference title game Dec. 19 in Indianapolis. Saturday’s scheduled date was the last regular-season game for both teams.
While the College Football Playoff doesn’t have a minimum-games rule, the selection committee might see the Buckeyes’ smaller resume as less desirable than that of another potential team.
Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez has said his colleagues might change the Big Ten rules to allow the Buckeyes to compete in the title game without playing a sixth game. Another possibility would be allowing Ohio State to play the opponent from another canceled game — if there is another one Saturday.
Purdue canceled practice Tuesday to evaluate the results of recent COVID-19 testing, while Minnesota has been dealing with an outbreak that led to cancellations of its last two games. The Boilermakers are scheduled to play Indiana on Saturday, and the Gophers are facing Nebraska.
A sixth game, win or lose, would ensure Ohio State plays West Division champion Northwestern (5-1) in the conference title game. The Buckeyes own the head-to-head tiebreaker against Indiana (6-1), which would represent the East if Ohio State isn’t eligible.
Michigan canceled last week’s game against Maryland and paused all team activities. Medical personnel cleared the program for limited workouts Monday, which the Wolverines participated in.
The university administration canceled Saturday’s game after seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases and athletes in quarantine during the last week.
The Big Ten has had at least one game canceled because of COVID-19 protocols every week since the opening weekend.