No. 8 Notre Dame narrowly survives Toledo’s upset bid, scoring with 1:09 left for a 32-29 victory

Despite being sacked six times, intercepted once by Chris McDonald for a touchdown and fumbling the ball away on another drive, Coan threw for 239 yards and two touchdowns, both to Mayer. Buchner rushed for 68 yards on seven carries and was 3-for-3 passing for 68 yards, including a 55-yard touchdown pass to Chris Tyree that gave the Fighting Irish a 24-16 lead with 10:57 to play.