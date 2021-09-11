No. 8 Notre Dame narrowly survives Toledo’s upset bid, scoring with 1:09 left for a 32-29 victory

SOUTH BEND, IND. — Jack Coan hit Michael Mayer for an 18-yard touchdown pass with 1 minute, 9 seconds remaining for the third lead change in a wild fourth quarter, and No. 8 Notre Dame held off determined Toledo 32-29 on Saturday.
The victory preserved a 25-game home winning streak for Notre Dame (2-0) and came after Toledo (1-1, 0-1 MAC) had taken a 29-24 lead on freshman quarterback Dequan Finn’s 26-yard bootleg touchdown run with 1:35 remaining. Finn split playing time with sophomore Carter Bradley, who threw for 213 yards.
Coan, who threw for 366 yards and four touchdowns in Notre Dame’s season-opening 41-38 overtime victory at Florida State on Sunday, shared playing time with true freshman Tyler Buchner. But Coan directed the three-play, 75-yard scoring drive, which took just 26 seconds with the aid of two Toledo penalties.
Despite being sacked six times, intercepted once by Chris McDonald for a touchdown and fumbling the ball away on another drive, Coan threw for 239 yards and two touchdowns, both to Mayer. Buchner rushed for 68 yards on seven carries and was 3-for-3 passing for 68 yards, including a 55-yard touchdown pass to Chris Tyree that gave the Fighting Irish a 24-16 lead with 10:57 to play.
Toledo answered with Bryant Koback’s 8-yard touchdown run with 7:48 left to pull the Rockets to within two. Then, after Notre Dame’s Kyren Williams fumbled, the Rockets went 73 yards to the end zone, with Finn putting his team ahead.
The Irish were their worst enemy in the first half. The Rockets went to the locker room up 16-14 after McDonald intercepted a Coan pass intended for Mayer and returned it 27 yards for a touchdown with 46 seconds remaining. Toledo’s other points in the half came on three Thomas Cluckey field goals.
Williams rushed 43 yards for a touchdown on a second-quarter drive led by Buchner to put the Irish up 14-6, then the Rockets scored the half’s final 10 points. Cluckey hit a 23-yard field goal with 1:04 left in the half after Toledo stopped the Irish on a fourth-and-1 run at their 40.
Coan and Buchner led a 13-play drive that helped the Irish regain the lead 17-16 on Doerer’s 48-yard field goal with 12:25 remaining in the fourth quarter.
The unranked Rockets came to play, staying close to the Irish with big plays off the arm of Bradley and the running of Koback. They forced three Irish turnovers and controlled the clock for 30:04 but were outgained 449-353.
Notre Dame’s defense struggled again, giving up big plays and having trouble moving the ball behind its rebuild offensive line. The Irish finished with 132 yards on 39 carries, with Williams gaining 78 on 16 carries.
Despite a close win, Notre Dame could move up a spot depending on poll voters’ opinions of No. 3 Ohio State’s home loss to No. 12 Oregon.
Notre Dame plays host to Purdue on Saturday.
