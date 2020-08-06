Notre Dame’s 2020 football schedule is released — and the Irish won’t play Navy, USC or any Big Ten teams this season

The year 2020 just got weirder.
Notre Dame won’t play USC for the first time since 1945 or Navy for the first time since 1926. The Irish also won’t duel a Big Ten opponent for the first time since Knute Rockne became coach.
Most of this was known before the ACC released its schedule Thursday morning, but it still is strange to see a Notre Dame schedule with Western Michigan instead of Navy — thus ends college football’s longest continuous intersectional rivalry.
The schools tried to schedule the game, but Notre Dame essentially opted to join the ACC this season for football and the conference stipulated that its one non-league game had to be played within the state of the member school.
Western Michigan was happy to accommodate, scheduling a visit Sept. 19.
If the schedule goes off as planned, Duke will visit for the Sept. 12 opener.
After the Broncos come to South Bend, the Irish travel to Wake Forest (Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.) on Sept. 26.
The remaining games: Florida State (home), Louisville (home), Pitt (road), Georgia Tech (road), Clemson (home), Boston College (road), North Carolina (road), Syracuse (home).
The Tar Heels game is slated for Nov. 27, the day after Thanksgiving.
Notre Dame’s two off weeks give them extra time to prepare for Florida State and North Carolina.
The game against what could be a top-ranked Clemson is Nov. 7.
Will it actually be played? If so, will fans be allowed at Notre Dame Stadium?
That’s all to be determined.
One note about the Big Ten: The Irish also were not slated to play a Big Ten team in 2015, but they ended up dueling Ohio State in the Jan. 1 Fiesta Bowl.