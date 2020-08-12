How will scouts approach the 2021 NFL draft without a full slate of college football? It’s getting more complicated by the day.

Burrow was viewed as a potential Day 3 draft pick at this time last summer before embarking on a magical season in which he won the Heisman Trophy and led LSU to the national championship. Without that season of dominant tape, he never would have risen all the way to becoming the No. 1 pick — news he got while sitting on a sofa in his parents’ living room in Athens, Ohio, instead of being in Las Vegas, where the 2020 draft was scheduled to be held.