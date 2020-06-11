Column: NASCAR made the right call banning the Confederate flag — even if they were motivated by financial reasons or not

From a social justice standpoint, the only real question for NASCAR is what took so long? Did it take protests in all 50 states to make folks think that maybe, just maybe, they’re on the wrong side here? Or is it just marketing? The gesture is lovely, even if removing the symbol won’t eradicate what is in hearts and minds. And it’s worth applauding a correct action, no matter the reason. Should NASCAR have shown the courage of its convictions before now? You bet. And shame on them for not having done so, punking out in 2015 when a ban on the Confederate flag was first tried.