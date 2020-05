Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant are considered two of the best basketball players of all time. When Bryant died in a helicopter crash in January 2020, Jordan described Bryant as "like a little brother" to him. "When Kobe Bryant died, a piece of me died," Jordan said at Bryant's memorial service. Here's a look back at the times the two went head-to-head when Jordan was a member of the Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards, and Bryant was with the Lakers.