McDonald’s All-American games are returning to Chicago in 2022 — and will take place at Wintrust Arena for the 1st time

Not only are the McDonald’s All-American basketball games returning in 2022 after a two-year hiatus, they will be back in Chicago for the first time since 2017.
The prestigious event featuring the best boys and girls high school basketball players in the country is scheduled to take place in March at Wintrust Arena. The games were canceled the last two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The McDonald’s All-American games were played at the United Center from 2011-17 before moving to Atlanta the next two years. The 1982 boys game was played at the Rosemont Horizon.
This will be the 45th anniversary of the inaugural boys game, played in 1977. The girls game debuted in 2002.
