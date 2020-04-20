Korea Baseball Organization is ready to start their season, says a former White Sox scout: ‘It’s pretty much business as usual’

Mark Weidemaier is scanned daily upon entering KIA Champions Field, and it doesn’t bother him one bit.
“We’re probably in the safest place in the world,” Weidemaier, a coach for the KIA Tigers, said Friday morning before an intrasquad game in Gwangju, South Korea. “We’re playing baseball.”
Weidemaier, 65, a former scout and coach for nine major-league teams, expressed optimism that the Korea Baseball Organization will start exhibition play Tuesday and open the season May 5, about 3½ months after the coronavirus outbreak hit the country.
“It’s pretty much business as usual,” Weidemaier said. “The government has done a great job of testing. We get body scanned as soon as we walk into the stadium. The front office workers wear masks.”
Weidemaier, however, wonders if Major League Baseball will play this season, based on what he has seen of the United States on CNN compared with the progressive steps taken in Korea.
“One thing is for sure,” Weidemaier said, “a lot of things are going to change.”
Tigers workouts are “what you see in a normal spring training,” Weidemaier said. But he anticipates that they’ll play home games in front of 20,500 empty seats as a safety measure.
Weidemaier, who worked as an advance scout for the White Sox in the late 1990s and has worked in the Far East before this season, was aware that some Korean players wore masks during workouts in Seoul, which is about four hours north of Gwangju.
That hasn’t been the case with the Tigers, but manager (and former Giants and Diamondbacks slugger) Matt Williams, the coaching staff — which includes former Cubs first baseman Hee Seop Choi as hitting coach and former Mets pitcher Jae Weong Seo as pitching coach — players and support staff have practiced social distancing with few exceptions, such as handshakes and an occasional hug.
The team started testing all employees, and any with a fever was sent home and quarantined. Signs are posted throughout the Tigers clubhouse and dugout emphasizing social distancing.
“You’ve got to go out and eat at some point,” Weidemaier said. “But you just adhere to social distancing and keep your fingers crossed.
“The testing has been great.”
The coronavirus has been in the minds of the Tigers since they departed for Fort Myers, Fla., to start spring training Jan. 28 — eight days after the first case was diagnosed in Korea, according to the World Health Organization.
The Tigers, who have won 11 Korea Series titles since the league’s inception in 1982, played 20 exhibition games and were ready to return March 6 but stayed in Florida for health and safety reasons.
The family of one of the players was part of a Daegu, South Korea, church community that the virus infected, and the family remains quarantined in the city of nearly 2.5 million, Weidemaier said.
Despite the delay, the Tigers found some independent-league teams to play in Florida before returning to Korea on March 16.
“We were ready to play (by March 6),” Weidemaier said. “It’s been a grind to keep guys mentally sharp.”
The Tigers returned to their homes immediately and were not quarantined upon arriving from the U.S.
The team also has emphasized to Americans Preston Tucker, Drew Gagnon and former Cubs minor-leaguer Aaron Brooks and their families to limit travel from their apartments to the ballpark.
“Some teams let their American players go home to the states, and they had to go into quarantine when they returned,” Weidemaier said. “We’ve been very fortunate here.”