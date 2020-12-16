Nike continues to honor Kobe Bryant with the release of the highly coveted Kobe 6 ‘Grinch’ on Christmas Eve

Constructed to match his iconic skill set on the court, the Kobe Bryant sneaker line was fine-tuned through innovation and attention to detail.
Each Bryant release set a new pattern that the rest of the sneaker world followed. The Kobe 6 was a storytelling clinic that played into the “Black Mamba” mantra.
The best iteration of this was the Kobe “Grinch” colorway the late Los Angeles Lakers legend donned in a Christmas Day game against the Miami Heat in 2010. An elder statesman at that point in career, the selection was fitting for Bryant, who was known for his rough exterior and tough-love approach.
For years the sneaker was tough to find on the market. And when it was available, it came at a steep price. Sensing that, Nike has decided to release the “Grinch” sneaker as the Kobe 6 Protro — meaning performance and retro, a term Bryant coined.
The original “Grinch” sneaker is being sold for more than $1,000 on third-party market apps Goat and StockX. This new version of the sneaker, which releases Dec. 24, will retail for $180 but is sure to receive similar treatment after the Nike SNKRS app sells out in seconds.