Fred Hoiberg’s reaction to seeing his son in Michigan State’s starting lineup Thursday? ‘Oh, (bleep), that’s Jack.’

Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg was surprised to see a certain jersey number on a sheet listing Michigan State starters.
“We’re sitting there before the game, and one of the coaches always brings in the numbers of the starters. And I see 5, 11, 25 and 10,” Hoiberg told reporters after Thursday night’s game, according to the Lincoln Journal Star. “And I’m like, ’10? Who the hell? Oh, (bleep), that’s Jack.’ ”
As in Jack Hoiberg, Fred Hoiberg’s son and a walk-on reserve guard for the Spartans.
Michigan State coach Tom Izzo decided to insert Hoiberg into the starting lineup for the game in Lincoln, Neb., providing a special father-son moment.
“I told my staff, ‘You know what, I think I’m going to start Jack because it’s the right thing to do,’ ” Izzo told reporters. “This kid has given me almost three years, every single day. I’m big on memory-making moments. I’m really big on that. When I leave here, that’s what I hope I have is a bunch of great memories of certain moments.”
It was the first career start for Hoiberg, a redshirt sophomore averaging 1.5 points and 3.2 minutes in 13 games. He missed a 3-pointer during his first stint in the game, then re-entered late after the Spartans had taken control. He finished with four points and two assists in Michigan State’s 86-65 victory.
Fred Hoiberg, in his first season coaching the Cornhuskers, played for the Bulls from 1999 to 2003 and was their coach from 2015 to 2018. Jack Hoiberg told reporters earlier this week he considered transferring to Nebraska to play for his dad.
Playing against his dad’s team was surreal, he said.
“I would look down at their bench and think this is my first time ever not rooting for my dad’s team, which is different,” Jack told reporters. “It was fun. I’m sure it wasn’t as fun for him. It was a cool experience.”
Several family members attended the game. Fred Hoiberg said he will savor the experience.
“Just a really special moment for all of us,” he said. “I’m sure we’ll all be sitting around — and hopefully he’s coaching and I’m retired — and drinking a beer and talking about this moment."