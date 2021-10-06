Column: No one could’ve guessed Tony La Russa and Dusty Baker still would be matching wits in a 2021 playoff series. But competition is infused in the managers’ blood.

“And my son, Darren, I got to see him play the last couple years in high school and a year in college (at California). I got to go to the Cape Cod League to watch him play and had one of my favorite vacations with him in Alaska. My son tells me that was the greatest trip he’s ever taken — fishing, seeing the midnight sun, seeing the culture. I also went to Montana, my other favorite spot, spent some time with the Cheyenne Indian tribe up there. Started a couple businesses in the meantime, got my winery, Baker Family Wines, going.