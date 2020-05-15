Michael Jordan’s kids show a different side of their dad during a podcast interview: ‘He literally wanted my son to call him “Michael” for the first year’

When Jasmine and former Pacers and Syracuse forward Rakeem Christmas welcomed a son in May 2019, “it definitely took (Michael) a little while to embrace that grandpop name and that role,” Jasmine said of her father, who had twin daughters with his second wife, Yvette, in February 2014. “He literally wanted my son to call him ‘Michael’ for the first year. And I was like, ‘No, we’re not doing this.’