Lauri Markkanen unveils a new campaign to dunk for climate change awareness

Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen is dunking to raise awareness for climate change.
Markkanen unveiled his new climate dunk campaign Thursday morning, which he plans to use to spread awareness on the climate crisis and its links to severe weather. Before road games in select cities most effected by extreme weather, Markkanen will reveal a new dunk in a campaign launched through his partnership with the Finland-based energy company Neste.
Markkanen started things off with his “blizzard dunk,” which he chose ahead of the Bulls trip to Philadelphia because of the city’s history of being hit hard by blizzards. For every point Markkanen scores in those preselected games, Neste has pledged to donate $1,000 in disaster relief funds.
Markkanen, in his third season with the Bulls, began filming public service announcements for Neste in 2018. There are four more severe weather conditions listed that Markkanen will dunk for: hurricane, flash flood, heat wave and wildfire.