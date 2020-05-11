‘People were afraid of him’: Michael Jordan’s competitive fire often blistered his Chicago Bulls teammates — even as it devoured his foes

“Look, winning has a price. And leadership has a price. So I pulled people along when they didn’t want to be pulled. I challenged people when they didn’t want to be challenged. And I earned that right. … You ask all my teammates: ‘The one thing about Michael Jordan is he never asked me to do something that he didn’t (bleeping) do.’ When people see this, they’re going to say: ‘He really wasn’t a nice guy. He may have been a tyrant.’ Well, that’s you. Because you never won anything. I wanted to win. But I wanted them to win and be a part of that as well.”
— Michael Jordan, at the end of Episode 7 of the ESPN Films documentary series “The Last Dance.”
The words are delivered through a slight voice crack, with Michael Jordan’s emotions threatening to spill from his glossy eyes. This is the money exchange within “The Last Dance,” a climactic scene in a 10-part series that intimately chronicles Jordan’s treacherous climb to the top.
The basketball world has known forever about Jordan’s wiring, aware of his maniacal drive and intense competitiveness and how that fueled his quest to win.
But this is Jordan’s account, his elucidation, his testimony explaining his motivations and leadership methods. The candid message is heightened by Jordan’s raw emotion. Then the accompanying montage that concludes Episode 7 lands the uppercut.
There are vivid reminders of Jordan’s pain and struggles, of his resilience, of his glory.
We see Jordan knocked to the floor and knocked out of the playoffs.
We see Jordan’s on-court glare and weight-room intensity.
We see Jordan ahead of the pack during a set of practice sprints.
We see Jordan in the huddle, slapping his teammates on the butt.
Then come those euphoric group celebrations. Plural.
The cigars. The hugs. The champagne.
The Larry O’Brien championship trophies. Multiplying.
Finally, the fitting “Mike drop” as Jordan explains his passionate approach, further considering whether his extreme intensity made it difficult for those he played with and against to perceive him as a nice guy.
“I’m only doing this because it is who I am,” Jordan says. “That’s how I played the game. That was my mentality. If you don’t want to play that way, then don’t play that way.”
His voice trails off. His eyes well. He asks for a break and walks away.
Scary movie
Sunday’s two-hour installment of “The Last Dance” nailed its effort to illuminate what it was like to compete against Jordan and what it was like to be his teammate.
In many ways, those were similar experiences.
Jordan’s intense competitive fire so often ravaged opponents, an inferno engulfing anything that got in its way. Especially those who Jordan perceived had disrespected or embarrassed or threatened him in even the smallest way.
(Sorry, LaBradford Smith. Tough break, George Karl. Hope that one night of self-confident excitement with the Hornets was worth it, B.J. Armstrong.)
If it wasn’t clear to everyone in the 1990s, it certainly is now. That same flamethrower Jordan used on his adversaries frequently scorched and blistered those on his side too.
Jordan demanded his teammates match his self-described “win at any cost” mentality. And those who didn’t?
“I’m going to ridicule you until you get on the same level with me,” he said. “And if you don’t get on the same level, then it’s going to be hell for you.”
The alpha in Jordan’s personality had no off switch.
(Sorry, Scott Burrell. Tough break, Jud Buechler. Hope that frustrated practice shove was worth it, Steve Kerr.)
“People were afraid of him,” Buechler said. “We were his teammates and we were afraid. There was just fear. The fear factor of MJ was so, so thick.”
Beware of dog
In Jordan’s first full season back from retirement in 1995-96, he was returning to a Bulls team filled with players who hadn’t experienced the wounds and falls and extreme fatigue of the climb to the mountaintop. They had simply been transported there, like vacationers on a guided helicopter tour.
To your left you’ll see three Bulls championship banners. Pretty cool view, huh?
Jordan, however, needed all of his ringless partners — Burrell, Buechler, Kerr, Toni Kukoc, Luc Longley, Bill Wennington — to know that the perks of being a Bull could not be enjoyed without a comprehensive understanding of the standards needed to attain such excellence. Those standards had been created long before their arrival.
Behind the scenes, Jordan operated with the same demanding, obsessive, cutthroat edge he used on center stage on game nights.
Thus, after the Bulls needed overtime to shake the Nets in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series in 1998, the entire team knew what was coming. Said Toni Kukoc: “Everybody was always on alert around Michael after a bad game like that. He would say: ‘You (expletives) didn’t do a thing today. Come ready tomorrow to practice.’ ”
When Burrell joked during a team stretch about keeping a sick dog down, Jordan offered his warning.
“You better watch out for the lead dog,” he cautioned. “He’ll bite the (expletive) out of you.”
He was only partially playing around.
And so it went.
A pile of ash
The Bulls’ ultimate good guy could quickly become a bad guy whenever he felt it was needed. And no matter how unrealistic it was, Jordan demanded that every one of his teammates match his dedication, his commitment, his ultraserious hunger to win.
At all times.
“The Last Dance” offers a reminder — just as Jordan’s 2009 Hall of Fame speech did — that he had a constant and almost deviant habit of creating grudges in his mind as motivational fuel.
No matter how great he was, no matter how many MVP awards and championships he won, no matter how grand the worldwide praise became, Jordan always convinced himself that someone was doubting him or coming for him or maybe just getting a little too confident.
“These little slights were deep indignations to him,” said Mark Vancil, author of the 1993 Jordan book “Rare Air.” “That’s all he needs. That’s throwing meat to a tiger. He’d find a game within a game to keep him interested. But it was all in his mind.”
In Episodes 7 and 8 of “The Last Dance,” Smith, Karl and Armstrong became the latest logs consumed by Jordan’s fire, becoming part of an ash pile that, from the documentary’s first six installments, already included Jerry Krause, Clyde Drexler, Reebok, Isiah Thomas and Charles Barkley.
In some ways, Jordan’s bloodthirsty nature proves magnetic and admirable. In many ways, it seems unhealthy. In every way, it’s fascinating.
“Let’s not get it wrong. He was an (expletive),” said Will Perdue, who was around for the first three championships but gone for the last three. “He was a jerk. He crossed the line numerous times.
“But as time goes on and you think back about what he was actually trying to accomplish, you’re like, ‘Yeah, he was a hell of a teammate.’ ”
Whether that feeling was universal matters not. This simply was reality for Jordan and the Bulls, the means to an end. This was the fuel that allowed them to become one of the sport’s great dynasties.
