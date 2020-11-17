NFL power rankings for Week 11: Los Angeles Rams surge into the top 5, while Chicago Bears are in a free fall

The Los Angeles Rams’ victory over the Seattle Seahawks caused not only a three-way tie atop the NFC West, but also a jumble of 11 three-loss teams in the Nos. 5-15 spots in Brad Biggs’ Week 11 NFL power rankings.
Last week’s ranking in parentheses.
1.
Chiefs 8-1 (1)
The Chiefs emerge from their bye week with road games against the Raiders and Buccaneers. The back half of the schedule isn’t very challenging, as it includes games against the Broncos, Falcons and Chargers.
2.
Steelers 9-0 (2)
At the risk of being mocked, I wonder if the Steelers are the least impressive 9-0 team of all time. It doesn’t matter, though, as they are tops in the AFC and go to Jacksonville this week.
3.
Packers 7-2 (5)
The Packers got a bigger challenge than they might have expected from the Jaguars, but they were playing without their starting cornerbacks. They face the Colts before hosting the Bears on Nov. 29.
4.
Saints 7-2 (3)
The Saints turned two muffed punts into touchdowns in rallying from a 10-point deficit against the 49ers, but there’s concern moving forward as Drew Brees left at halftime with a rib injury.
5.
Rams 6-3 (11)
Leonard Floyd had three of the Rams’ six sacks and recovered a fumble as they smothered Russell Wilson to forge a three-way tie atop the NFC West.
6.
Buccaneers 7-3 (9)
The Bucs bounced back from a humiliating loss to the Saints, rolling up 544 yards of offense in a 46-23 victory at Carolina. Running back Ronald Jones had 192 yards with 98 coming on the longest TD run in franchise history.
7.
Seahawks 6-3 (7)
Russell Wilson is fantastic but he can’t do it alone, and the Rams sacked him six times, picked him off twice and blanketed DK Metcalf the entire game in the Seahawks’ 23-16 loss.
8.
Dolphins 6-3 (10)
Tua Tagovailoa hasn’t been flashy in Chan Gailey’s offense and he doesn’t have to be. The key is not making mistakes, and he was solid in Sunday’s 29-21 win over the Chargers, his third straight. He completed 15 of 25 passes for 169 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions.
9.
Cardinals 6-3 (12)
Kyler Murray ran for two touchdowns, giving him at least one rushing score in five straight games, and DeAndre Hopkins hauled in his 43-yard Hail Mary to sink the Bills.
10.
Bills 7-3 (4)
The Bills did a nice job making Kyler Murray uncomfortable most of the game and flushed him out of the pocket for a near sack before he heaved a Hail Mary that three Bills defensive backs couldn’t knock away from DeAndre Hopkins with two seconds remaining in a 32-30 loss.
11.
Ravens 6-3 (6)
The Ravens couldn’t challenge the Patriots vertically, and the Patriots did a nice job bottling up Lamar Jackson as a running threat. The Ravens offense is struggling to create explosive plays, an ongoing issue.
12.
Colts 6-3 (13)
Rookie wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. had 101 yards in a 34-17 victory over the Titans as the Colts gave Philip Rivers plenty of time to throw.
13.
Raiders 6-3 (14)
The Raiders ran for 203 yards and the struggling defense throttled Broncos quarterback Drew Lock, picking him off four times in a 37-12 blowout.
14.
Titans 6-3 (8)
The Titans lost for the third time in four games Thursday night against the Colts. The passing game with Ryan Tannehill is out of sync, and they’re now chasing the Colts in the division. Special teams also have been an issue.
15.
Browns 6-3 (15)
Nick Chubb came off injured reserve to rush for 126 yards and teammate Kareem Hunt had 104 as the Browns beat the gusty elements and the Texans in Cleveland.
16.
Vikings 4-5 (16)
The Vikings have won three straight and now have three consecutive home games against the Cowboys, Panthers and Jaguars. They could be in the playoff mix soon.
17.
Patriots 4-5 (26)
The Patriots still come up with excellent game plans, and that was the case Sunday night when they corralled Lamar Jackson and kept him from doing damage while Damien Harris ran for 121 yards.
18.
Falcons 3-6 (19)
The Falcons were stumbling along at 1-7 last season when they went to New Orleans after their bye week and stunned the Saints. They’re struggling again, although they’ve been better lately, and once again they head to New Orleans after their bye.
19.
49ers 4-6 (21)
The 49ers had the Saints off balance from the start but then fell apart and lost two punts. They are too decimated by injuries to make big mistakes against good teams.
20.
Bears 5-5 (17)
The offense was struggling to start the season. Now it’s staggering.
21.
Lions 4-5 (23)
Matt Prater nailed a 59-yard field goal on the final play to avoid a meltdown against Washington and perhaps keep coach Matt Patricia in place for the time being.
22.
Giants 3-7 (28)
Yes, the Giants are absolutely in the thick of the NFC East race after Daniel Jones played efficiently and they beat the Eagles for their second straight win.
23.
Panthers 3-7 (20)
The Panthers scored on three of their first four possessions and were in a nip-and-tuck game with the Bucs, and then everything fell apart and QB Teddy Bridgewater exited with a knee injury.
24.
Eagles 3-5-1 (18)
The Eagles healed up a little over the bye, got running back Miles Sanders back and going (85 yards on 15 carries) and got beat 27-17 by the Giants. Go figure — and so much for the modest two-game winning streak.
25.
Broncos 3-6 (22)
Drew Lock is really struggling, and John Elway might have missed on yet another quarterback. His track record — minus luring Peyton Manning to Denver — isn’t good. The Broncos have started 3-6 for the fourth straight year.
26.
Bengals 2-6-1 (24)
Rookie wide receiver Tee Higgins has emerged as a nice target for Joe Burrow on the outside. The Bengals didn’t get much done in a 36-10 loss in Pittsburgh, but Higgins caught seven balls for 115 yards.
27.
Chargers 2-7 (25)
The lack of a running game is hurting rookie quarterback Justin Herbert, and the Chargers have lost three in a row and seven of eight. The eight-point loss to the Dolphins was their largest of the season.
28.
Texans 2-7 (27)
Reports that 73-year-old Romeo Crennel could have the interim tag removed and become the head coach moving forward seems like such a poor idea that it’s not even possible.
29.
Cowboys 2-7 (29)
If the Cowboys are to have any shot at sticking around in the dumpster fire that is the NFC East, Andy Dalton has to return healthy and play well.
30.
Washington 2-7 (30)
Alex Smith threw for a career-high 390 yards, but a roughing-the-passer call on Chase Young — which he called a rookie mistake afterward — set up the Lions for a winning field goal as time expired. That’s what happens when you spot a team a 24-3 lead.
31.
Jaguars 1-8 (31)
Undrafted rookie James Robinson ran for 109 yards at Lambeau Field and the defense got two takeaways, but this roster is simply overmatched. The Jaguars have lost eight straight.
32.
Jets 0-9 (32)
The Todd Bowles era continues to look better — or at least more respectable — but the Jets didn’t lose for the first week this season as they had a bye. They are 0-9 for the first time in franchise history.