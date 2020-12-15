NFL power rankings for Week 15: Buffalo Bills climb to No. 2 after handing the Pittsburgh Steelers their 2nd straight loss, and the Green Bay Packers move to No. 3

The Buffalo Bills jumped to No. 2 in Brad Biggs’ latest NFL power rankings after knocking off the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Chicago Bears, meanwhile, climbed eight spots to No. 18.
Last week’s ranking in parentheses.
Chiefs 12-1 (1)
The rough start the Chiefs had against Miami might doom them against better opponents. But Kansas City rallied convincingly to win and capture the AFC West crown for the fifth consecutive season.
Bills 10-3 (4)
Buffalo’s defense returned to form Sunday night against Pittsburgh, and the Bills are positioned to capture the AFC East for the first time since 1995.
Packers 10-3 (5)
Green Bay captured the NFC North for the second consecutive year. Aaron Rodgers is up to 39 touchdown passes with only four interceptions, but the Packers will have to answer questions about the defense.
Rams 9-4 (7)
Rookie running back Cam Akers carried 29 times for 171 yards as Los Angeles dominated New England up front, and coach Brandon Staley’s defense suffocated the Patriots.
Saints 10-3 (2)
The defense that has been at its best while quarterback Drew Brees has been out with broken ribs faltered at Philadelphia. Brees’ availability remains a question mark, and the offense with Taysom Hill at the controls isn’t going to produce every week.
Steelers 11-2 (3)
Pittsburgh has lost two in a row, and now it seems unlikely the Steelers will earn a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs.
Titans 9-4 (8)
Derrick Henry ran for 215 yards and two touchdowns in a 31-10 over Jacksonville. It’s the fourth time in his career he’s topped 200 yards and had two rushing touchdowns.
Colts 9-4 (10)
Indianapolis is finally chugging with rookie Jonathan Taylor running behind a powerful offensive line, and that could make the Colts a tough out in the playoffs.
Seahawks 9-4 (9)
In the Jamal Adams revenge game, the ex-Jets safety had a sack to give him 8½ for the season and set an NFL record for sacks in a season by a defensive back.
Ravens 8-5 (13)
Justin Tucker’s 55-yard field goal with two seconds remaining lifted Baltimore to a wild 47-42 victory Monday night at Cleveland, keeping the Ravens firmly in the wild-card hunt.
Browns 9-4 (6)
Baker Mayfield rallied Cleveland from 14 points down to take a lead late in the fourth quarter Monday, but ultimately the Browns didn’t have a solution for Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson, who threw for 163 yards and a touchdown and ran for 124 yards and two more scores.
Buccaneers 8-5 (12)
Tampa Bay benefited from the rarest of calls — pass interference on a hail mary pass before halftime — and rebounded from a loss to the Chiefs with a key NFC win over the Vikings.
Dolphins 8-5 (11)
Tight end Mike Gesicki has been a primary target for Tua Tagovailoa, and losing Gesicki to a right shoulder injury takes away one of the few skill targets Miami has.
Cardinals 7-6 (20)
Linebacker Hasson Reddick, a former first-round pick who had 7½ sacks through his first three seasons, exploded for a franchise record five in a win at the Giants. He now has 10 sacks on the season.
Washington 6-7 (19)
Quarterback Alex Smith left the game with a hamstring strain and Washington failed to score an offensive touchdown but still found a way to win again to move into first in the NFC East.
Raiders 7-6 (17)
Defensive coordinator Paul Guenther was fired shortly after the Raiders’ 44-27 loss the Colts. It’s not his fault former first-round pick Clelin Ferrell has been a bust so far. Defensive line coach Rod Marinelli was promoted to the coordinator role on an interim basis.
Vikings 6-7 (16)
Dan Bailey missed three field goals and an extra point in a 26-14 loss at Tampa Bay, and nothing sets off coach Mike Zimmer quite like struggling kickers.
Bears 6-7 (26)
David Montgomery scored on an 80-yard run on the first offensive snap, Mitch Trubisky was sharp, the offense actually scored in the third quarter and the defense pinned its ears back and got after Deshaun Watson in a perfect storm for the Bears.
Patriots 6-7 (14)
The slim hope New England had of making a late playoff push pretty much vanished when the Patriots were dominated Thursday night against the Rams.
49ers 5-8 (15)
A home loss to Washington — in Arizona where the 49ers have been forced to move — is a crushing blow to San Francisco’s slim playoff hopes. Now it’s about who plays quarterback next season.
Broncos 5-8 (22)
Denver’s Drew Lock has had a bumpy season, but the second-year quarterback passed for 280 yards and four touchdowns in a win at Carolina.
Giants 5-8 (18)
Even when New York hasn’t won this season, the Giants have managed to keep it close. That wasn’t the case Sunday against the Cardinals as Daniel Jones struggled after returning from a hamstring injury.
23. Eagles 4-8-1 (27)
Jalen Hurts threw for 167 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 106 yards as the Eagles kept their NFC East hopes alive by stunning the Saints. That will keep Carson Wentz on the bench for sure.
Lions 5-8 (24)
The defense fought hard for Darrell Bevell against the Packers but Detroit is so undermanned the Lions couldn’t hold up.
Texans 4-9 (21)
Where does Houston begin the offseason rebuilding? On defense? With linemen to help Laremy Tunsil protect or Deshaun Watson? Or with some playmakers for the quarterback? Help is needed in all areas.
Cowboys 4-9 (28)
In the Andy Dalton revenge game, the former Bengals quarterback tossed two touchdowns passes in a 30-7 blowout win at Cincinnati.
Panthers 4-9 (23)
Carolina melted down in the fourth quarter against Denver to lose for the seventh time in the last eight games. A delay-of-game penalty in the red zone was a killer.
Chargers 4-9 (29)
For once, Los Angeles wasn’t the team bungling an opportunity in the game’s final moments as an interception, clutch drive and game-winning kick propelled the Chargers over Atlanta.
Falcons 4-9 (25)
Probably should tap the brakes on the idea of interim coach Raheem Morris getting the job on a full-time basis. The Falcons look to be in need of a fresh direction.
Bengals 2-10-1 (30)
Cincinnati has reached double-digit losses for the third consecutive season and Zac Taylor is now 4-24-1. The Bengals have lost five straight after a signature victory over the Titans.
Jaguars 1-12 (31)
The quarterback merry-go-round made is spinning again as Gardner Minshew came off the bench, decreasing chances the Bears see former Chicago QB Mike Glennon in Week 16. Minshew will start this week against Baltimore.
Jets 0-13 (32)
In most any other game, kicker Sergio Castillo missing three field goals would be a big deal. But it’s the Jets, it’s the most miserable season you can imagine and it was a 40-3 loss at Seattle.