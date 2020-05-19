The most underrated scene was ___. The iPad clip I would like to hand to Michael Jordan is ___. Our ‘Last Dance’ answers to 6 key questions.

OK, so this is breaking the rules slightly because I’m almost certain no one says the words “Washington Wizards” during the entire 10-hour documentary (maybe Jordan banned them). But I did find it surprising how it felt like nothing after 1997-98 exists. Jordan is allowed to say, unchallenged, how the Bulls could’ve brought everyone back to go for a seventh title — and I do believe they should have found a way to try — but this also ignores some very real challenges: (a) Scottie Pippen willingly missed half the season to have surgery to express his displeasure with his contract, and he suffered another injury in the NBA Finals; (b) Dennis Rodman left the team for a Las Vegas hiatus and to go wrestle Hulk Hogan in the middle of the NBA Finals; (c) How long would Jordan’s cigar cutter injury that summer have hampered him; and (d) Phil Jackson reportedly wanted to a break from coaching. Jordan says repeatedly during the 1997-98 season that he wouldn’t play for another coach besides Jackson (which we know ends up not being true), so the Bulls had to plan for what a post-Jordan world would look like. But ultimately I’d like to hear Jordan explain why he came back despite all of that and what it was like when he surely took the same (real or perceived) slights but no longer could make people pay like he did in his prime. And to confront his record as an executive and whether that has changed his feelings toward Krause at all. (Honorable mention: Dennis Rodman’s trip to Las Vegas with Carmen Electra.)