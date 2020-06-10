Chicago Cubs fans were grieving the death of longtime announcer and “Take Me Out to the Ball Game” crooner Harry Caray on Opening Day in 1998. Soon, they would have a reason to smile.
The record for home runs in a single season set by New York Yankees right fielder Roger Maris — 61 home runs in 1961 — was about to be shattered and Cubs slugger Sammy Sosa was part of the season-long spectacle. Mark McGwire, the St. Louis Cardinals first baseman, smashed 70 home runs to capture the record. Just three years later, however, Barry Bonds of the San Francisco Giants hit 73.
No player since has threatened Bonds’ total. All three players have been accused of using steroids to enhance their performance. Of them, only McGwire has admitted to using the drugs.
Bonds, McGwire and Sosa are each eligible for the Baseball Hall of Fame, but haven’t been elected. As ESPN debuts a new documentary, “Long Gone Summer,” dedicated to the 1998 home run chase, here’s a look back — home run for home run — at how Sosa and McGwire batted their way through the 1998 season.