‘I took a seat.’ Scottie Pippen stayed on the bench with 1.8 seconds left in a crucial 1994 playoff game for the Chicago Bulls. Here are 3 things that could have influenced his decision.

While “The Last Dance” documentary largely has served as a refresher on Michael Jordan’s illustrious NBA career, we also have received a more complete picture of who Scottie Pippen was as a player.
We learned quite a bit about the Bulls legend in the first six episodes of ESPN’s 10-part series. Taking center stage were details about Pippen’s tough upbringing, humble basketball beginnings and bitter contract dispute. In each instance, Pippen, known for his stoicism and steady handle on the Bulls offense, often wore his emotions on his sleeve and needed to be managed delicately.
This also was true of any scenario in which Pippen was pitted against Toni Kukoc. Never was this more evident than when coach Phil Jackson picked Kukoc — not Pippen — to take the final shot in Game 3 of the 1994 Eastern Conference semifinals against the Knicks.
Feeling like a moment was being stripped away, Pippen “took a seat.” He refused to leave the bench with 1.8 seconds left and the game tied at 102. The Bulls played the final moments without him, and Kukoc famously made a tough contested shot, cementing a win and creating a career-defining moment for Pippen.
With this story set to be addressed Sunday in Episode 7 of “The Last Dance,” we looked back at three things that might have influenced the 1.8 seconds that still haunt Pippen 26 years later.
1. The recruitment of Toni Kukoc never sat well with Scottie Pippen.
Pippen signed a seven-year, $18 million deal in 1991 but outplayed the contract so quickly that he felt underpaid as a member of the Olympic Dream Team in 1992. His contentious battle with general manager Jerry Krause and attempt to renegotiate coincided with the Bulls’ recruitment of Toni Kukoc.
Pippen and Michael Jordan famously declared that Kukoc was off limits in the locker room at the Olympics and followed up with a harsh welcome-to-the-NBA moment, stalking him all over the court. The three later would become teammates and win three titles together in 1996, ’97 and ’98.
2. The Bulls were finally Scottie Pippen’s team, and he believed he earned the final shot.
Pippen finally emerged from the shadow of Michael Jordan. Ushered into the limelight by Jordan and playing the role of sidekick since the day he was drafted in 1987, the 1993-94 season was Pippen’s first time as the No. 1 option.
This was true for much of the season as Pippen put up career highs in almost every category. He averaged 22 points, 8.7 rebounds and 5.6 assists and pushed the Bulls to a 55-27 record and an Eastern Conference semifinals appearance.
So in the final moments of that game, there likely was zero doubt in Pippen’s mind that the ball was coming his way. He had watched Jordan enter so many similar situations, demand the ball and deliver in crunch time. Denied what he thought was his right as the best player on the team, Pippen retreated.
3. Scottie Pippen was having a good night, and Toni Kukoc was not.
Kukoc had barely taken a shot in the game but was granted the final shot against the Knicks.
With 1.8 seconds left in Game 3 of the East semifinals, he was called upon to catch and convert in a split second. Before that moment, he had posted six points on 1-of-5 shooting. Pippen, on the other hand, had 25 points, seven rebounds and four assists and had hit two 3-pointers.
There was reason for Pippen to be outraged by the play call, but taking off the final moments as the team leader was likely a step too far. To Pippen’s credit, he went on to lead the Bulls to wins in Games 4 and 6 before they faltered in Game 7 at Madison Square Garden in New York.