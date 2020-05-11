‘The Last Dance’ Episode 8 recap: Michael Jordan finds any fuel he can to ignite the Chicago Bulls’ 2nd 3-peat

Michael Jordan returns to the Chicago Bulls from baseball but initially isn’t himself, then makes “Space Jam” with Bugs Bunny. There’s the oft-told story of Jordan punching teammate Steve Kerr. And MJ leads the utterly dominant 1995-96 Bulls to the franchise’s fourth title in Episode 8 of ESPN’s “The Last Dance.”
All the while, Jordan thrives by playing mind games with himself.
Jordan excels at many things, but one area in which he is unmatched is giving himself reasons to push much harder than anyone else.
Getting bounced from the 1995 NBA playoffs by the Orlando Magic not long after returning to basketball, rather than potentially having to cross baseball’s picket line, is obvious fuel.
But “The Last Dance” repeatedly shows that he’ll take any slight — big or small, real or invented — to ignite his afterburners.
We see him pounce on a hapless rookie and a showboating former teammate.
Even Jordan realizes things have gotten out of hand when he belts Kerr during one overheated scrimmage, but Kerr wins MJ’s respect by not backing down despite the confrontation being a mismatch in perhaps every respect.
But then, almost everything is depicted as a mismatch when it comes to Jordan.
Let’s recap
Jordan bails on baseball amid looming labor issues he doesn’t want to be near and returns late in the Bulls’ 1994-95 season with the famous “I’m back” fax.
Unfortunately for the Bulls, training for baseball puts different demands on a body than training for basketball, and the Jordan wearing No. 45 rather than his old No. 23 doesn’t dominate as he once did — a fact the Magic’s Nick Anderson notes after swiping the ball in Game 1 of their postseason series.
Even after MJ unretires his old number, he’s too much Clark Kent and not enough Superman to keep the Bulls alive.
Jordan works out intensely while shooting “Space Jam” that summer, playing nightly pickup games with elite players in a gymnasium specially built for him on the Warner Bros. lot that the film’s director dubs “the Jordan dome.”
MJ subsequently leads the 1995-96 Bulls to a then-record 72 regular-season victories, blows past the Magic in the Eastern Conference finals and takes down Gary Payton and the Seattle SuperSonics in the NBA Finals. The clincher on Father’s Day is Jordan’s first title since his father’s death and the beginning of another three-peat.
Skipping ahead to ’98, with the bookend of that second three-peat in sight, the Bulls make their way to the East finals by defeating B.J. Armstrong and the Charlotte Hornets in the semis, and again we see Jordan seizing on any perceived insult he can for motivation.
We love the ’90s
There’s a classic clip of Keith Olbermann on “SportsCenter” after the Game 1 loss to the Magic: “This just in: Michael Jordan is human. In crunch time, gives up a steal, throws the ball away. Bulls lose.”
Makes you miss the old “Big Show” Olbermann did with Dan Patrick.
Best anecdote
Washington Bullets rookie guard LaBradford Smith lights up the Bulls in 1993 for 37 points at Chicago Stadium, while Jordan scores 22 in the Bulls victory. Smith supposedly says, “Nice game, Michael,” as they walk off the floor, somehow irking Jordan.
The teams play again the next night in Landover, Md., and Jordan goes on a tear to show up Smith. MJ hits his first eight shots and scores 47 points in three quarters in a rout.
Just one problem: Smith never said any such thing. We never hear it from Jordan, but he apparently made the whole thing up.
Second-best anecdote
The Bulls slip in Game 2 of their best-of-seven East semifinal series with the Hornets. Armstrong punctuates a 10-point performance in the two-point road victory with a bit of one-upmanship.
“I felt like B.J. should know better,” Jordan says. “If you’re going to high-five, talk trash, now I had a bone to pick with you. You know, I’m supposed to kill this guy. I’m supposed to dominate this guy. And from that point, I did.”
The Bulls indeed had no problem with the Hornets after that, but no one — not even B.J. — notes Armstrong scored 14 points in Game 4.
Best vintage clip
Seeing Michael collapse in tears, on the court as well as off, after winning the ’96 championship on Father’s Day without his father there to see it is powerfully moving no matter how often you see it.
Runner-up vintage clip
How about that shot of Jordan wearing his shorts backward in his ’95 return against the Pacers? More than the missed shots, that’s a sign of a guy uncharacteristically unsettled.
Best insult
It doesn’t get much colder than Jordan laughing off Payton’s contention that Payton could have thwarted Jordan and the Bulls in the ’96 NBA Finals.
All-knowing Jerry Reinsdorf quote
“If Michael Jordan had stayed with baseball, he would have gotten to the major leagues,” says Reinsdorf, the influential White Sox and Bulls chairman, blaming the ’94 baseball strike and the “really dumb idea” of potentially starting the ’95 season with replacement players for ending MJ’s quest.
Overstatement of the episode
“We felt — I feel to this day — we were the better team,” says Reggie Miller, whose Pacers played Jordan’s Bulls for the ’98 Eastern Conference title. “The whole thing is, there were whispers this was going to be Michael’s last year, so I think a perfect storm was brewing. And in my mind, I was thinking this is it, you’re going to retire Michael Jordan.”
We apparently won’t see it until Episode 9, but, um, no. Close, but no.
Understatement of the episode
“Mike does not need any more gas in his car to get going,” the Hornets’ Glen Rice says, recalling Armstrong’s playoff showboating.
Best bit about how good Jordan was
“I don’t know how he filmed all day and then still had the energy to play three hours,” Miller says of Jordan’s taxing routine while simultaneously training and making “Space Jam.” “This dude was like a vampire, for real.”
Best out-of-context quote
“A piece of Michael’s heart was missing,” says George Koehler, Jordan’s assistant, driver and friend, reflecting on MJ winning the ’96 title without James Jordan around.
Most interesting thing that goes unmentioned
Payton contends the ’96 SuperSonics were on par with the Bulls, citing how he stifled MJ while forestalling elimination in Games 4 and 5 before succumbing in six games. “I had no problem with Gary Payton,” MJ fires back. “I had a lot of other things on my mind.”
But Jordan never shares what was on his mind. If it was his late father, why not say so? If it was something else, it should have been spelled out.
Quote that neatly fits an overriding theme of the series
“Michael had an obligation to himself, the fans, his teammates, the organization, his family, everybody,” says Tim Grover, Jordan’s longtime personal trainer. “He said, ‘If you’re going to sit down and take three hours out of your day to watch me on TV, I have an obligation to give you my best.’ ”