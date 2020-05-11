‘The Last Dance’ Episode 7 recap: Michael Jordan retires after his father’s murder, while Scottie Pippen refuses to enter a playoff game

Michael Jordan quits basketball for minor-league baseball after his father’s 1993 murder. Scottie Pippen sits out the final 1.8 seconds of a 1994 playoff game in a fit of pique. And Jerry Krause wants everyone to know there’s no backstabbing as the Chicago Bulls open the 1998 postseason in Episode 7 of ESPN’s “The Last Dance.”
There’s a lot packed into this hour.
Let’s recap
Rumblings of MJ’s basketball retirement upstage the White Sox’s American League Championship Series opener versus the Blue Jays. The formal announcement the next morning is a huge media event.
Bulls and Sox Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf continues to pay Jordan’s NBA salary as Jordan plays for the Sox’s Double-A club in Birmingham, Ala. “There was no reason to pay him other than he was underpaid his entire career and he made a lot of money for a lot of people,” Reinsdorf says.
Jordan, meanwhile, learns it’s hard to hit even a minor-league curveball. Some say he could have made the majors eventually. Sports Illustrated, notably, is unimpressed.
The Jordan-less Bulls, coming off three straight championships, stumble in the ’94 playoffs. That postseason is remembered for Pippen refusing to leave the bench when Phil Jackson designates Toni Kukoc to take a last-second shot that beats the Knicks.
“It’s one of those incidents where I wish it never happened,” Pippen says. “But if I had a chance to do it over again, I probably wouldn‘t change it.”
Flash forward to ’98, where a demanding Jordan is pushing rookie Scott Burrell and his other teammates extremely hard to play better, and they’re beginning their postseason march to title No. 6.
Moving on …
We love the ’90s
There’s Pat O’Brien covering sports, ABC-7 anchor John Drury calling Jordan’s retirement “a shocking revelation for all Chicagoans” and Paula Zahn announcing CBS will carry Jordan’s news conference live nationally.
Best anecdote
Mark Vancil, a Sun-Times alumnus who collaborated with Jordan on “Rare Air” and other books, shoots down the “secret suspension” theory for Jordan’s first retirement for two reasons. He says NBA Commissioner David Stern was too much of a capitalist “to lower the value of the rest of the league franchise by taking him out.” Vancil also asserts a weary Jordan laid out his plan in detail in 1992, the year before he did it.
“He said: ‘I’m going to shock the world. … I’m going to quit and go play baseball,’ ” Vancil recalls. “I said, ‘When?’ He said: ‘I’d do it now, but Bird and Magic never won three in a row, and I’ve got to do the Olympics. But if it wasn’t for that, I’d be playing (baseball) this summer.’ ”
Second-best anecdote
NBC’s Ahmad Rashad tells of Jordan being so lost in grief after his father’s death that he can’t tie his own necktie. Rashad does it for him.
Best vintage clip
The hour opens with Krause seething in ’98 when asked if he’s surprised the Bulls are keeping it together despite “all the backstabbing” going on.
“Well, first of all there’s no backstabbing going on here. OK? OK?” Krause begins. “You understand me when I say that? There’s no backstabbing going on here. OK? The second part of it is I’m not surprised at all and I’m amazed that you would even make a statement like that.”
In truth, by that point, all the stabbing was up front.
Runner-up vintage clips
Mark Giangreco, in his live coverage of the retirement send-off for NBC-5, does an impressive job setting the scene: “This is the ultimate press conference. Every cameraman, every reporter I’ve ever known in this business from all parts of the country, from Dick Schaap to Tom Brokaw to everyone here waiting for the arrival of players, Michael Jordan and his entourage and the Bulls management. Whether you agree or not that this should be the news story of the year, it is.”
Best insult
Krause wraps up his “there’s no backstabbing” answer with a shot at the reporter who asked about it: “This team is composed of professionals. It’s composed of guys who understand what they have to do, who are winners, unlike the comment you just made.”
All-knowing Jerry Reinsdorf quote
“It was always his father’s dream that (MJ) be a baseball player, so I didn’t try to talk him out of it,” Reinsdorf says. “But I did say to him baseball is a lot harder than you think it is.”
Overstatement of the episode
“The Chicago Bulls have called a press conference for tomorrow morning,” CBS’ O’Brien says during Game 1 of the ALCS, “and there’s high speculation and a report that Michael Jordan will retire from basketball forever.”
Not only can we say in hindsight that it wasn’t “forever,” Jordan himself says it the next day: “The word ‘retired’ means you can do anything you want from this day on. So if I desire to come back and play again, maybe that’s what I want to do.”
Understatement of the episode
“We knew it was going to be a stain on his character,” Steve Kerr says of Pippen refusing to go in late against the Knicks, noting “the worst part was that we knew it was not Scottie’s character.”
Best bit about how good Jordan was
There were hundreds of reporters at the Berto Center practice facility in Deerfield for Jordan’s retirement news conference.
Says “NBC Nightly News” anchor Brokaw, “That’s a tribute to Michael Jordan’s presence in American life as the greatest basketball player who ever lived.”
Best out-of-context quote
“It looks like the Last Supper,” Giangreco cracks, describing the scene up front at the news conference where MJ and wife Juanita, Krause, Jackson, Reinsdorf, Stern and Jordan’s agent, David Falk, sat side by side.
Most interesting thing that goes unmentioned
There are a lot of candidates, but we can’t shake the idea of Jordan as a teenage troublemaker.
“I remember in ninth grade, I got suspended three times in one year and my father pulled me aside that summer,” Jordan recalls. “He said: ‘Look, you don’t look like you’re headed in the right direction. You want to go about doing all this mischievous stuff, you can forget sports.’ … I never got in trouble from that point on.”
So what exactly did he do to get kicked out of school three times? How does that not deserve a follow-up?
Quote that neatly fits an overriding theme of the series
“Look, winning has a price and leadership has a price,” Jordan says in a lengthy soliloquy so intense, he asks to take a break from taping once he spits it out. “So I pulled people along when they didn’t want to be pulled. I challenged people when they didn’t want to be challenged. … When people see this, they are going to say: ‘Well, he wasn’t really a nice guy. He may have been a tyrant.’ Well, that’s you. Because you never won anything.”