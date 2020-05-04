‘The Last Dance’ Episode 5 recap: Michael Jordan takes a teenage Kobe Bryant under his wing »

We get the Dream Team hazing Toni Kukoc, quick bits on the Chicago Bulls’ 1992 NBA title, the launch of Nike’s Air Jordans — and how Republicans buy sneakers too — plus a symbolic passing of the torch to Kobe Bryant in Episode 5 of ESPN’s Michael Jordan documentary, “The Last Dance."
Let’s recap
It’s at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics where Croatia’s Kukoc (Coo-cotch? Coo-coke? Coo-coach!) first runs headlong into future teammates Jordan and Scottie Pippen with the rest of the Dream Team, the first U.S. Olympic men’s basketball team to include NBA stars and a hotbed of festering grievances.
Their targeting of Kukoc comes across far worse than the shunning of “Bad Boys” Pistons guard Isiah Thomas and Jordan’s determination to get around the U.S. Olympic Committee’s directive not to obscure sponsor Reebok’s logo during the medal ceremony. (MJ literally wrapped himself in the flag.)
Poor Kukoc, whose contributions to the Bulls’ second three-peat deserve more credit than they seem to get in “The Last Dance.” He is held to four points in their first matchup, with Jordan and Pippen set on humiliating him because Jerry Krause had fawned over his overseas discovery.
“I know Scottie was a little (ticked) about all the publicity surrounding Kukoc,” U.S. teammate Charles Barkley says at the time, “and he proved today if they’re going to give anybody in Chicago any more money, it better be (Pippen).”
Kukoc ultimately redeems himself, impressing all with his resilience in losing the gold-medal game rematch. But it’s just another instance of Jordan coming up with an excuse to absolutely dominate someone. (See the Trail Blazers’ Clyde Drexler in the 1992 NBA Finals.)
Contrast that with how much kinder Jordan seems to treat rival up-and-comer Bryant at the 1998 All-Star Game — Jordan’s last and Kobe’s first — playing him tough but willing afterward to mentor the teen upstart (or “that little Laker boy,” as MJ refers to Bryant in the locker room).
Recalls Bryant, to whom the hour is dedicated, “I won’t get five championships here without him because he guided me so much and gave me so much great advice.”
Got it? Good. Now let’s break down the fifth hour of “The Last Dance.”
We love the ’90s
“The similarities between the Bulls and ‘Seinfeld’? The show of the ‘90s. The team of the ‘90s,” says Jerry Seinfeld, whose hugely successful eponymous sitcom also had its “last dance” in 1998. “I’m trying to make quitting the move of the ‘90s. Let the new people in.”
Best anecdote
For his final 1998 regular-season road game versus the Knicks, Jordan decides to wear Air Jordan 1 shoes despite tremendous advances in footwear since their introduction in 1985. “I couldn’t take those shoes off fast enough,” he says, “and when I took the shoes off, my sock was soaked in blood.”
Second-best anecdote
Parceling out tickets to teammates, Jordan asks Randy Brown if location is important. “They could be in the locker room next to God,” Brown says. Jordan hands him a ticket and asks, “Next to who?” Brown says, “God.” Responds MJ, “You just got one from him.”
Best vintage clip
Look! There’s Mike Mulligan, then with the Sun-Times, talking about Kukoc on a WTTW-11 “Chicago Tonight” panel with The Score’s George Ofman and Tom Keegan, then with the Daily Southtown.
Second-best vintage clip
How great were those videos and stories of the Dream Team scrimmaging in Monte Carlo before the Barcelona Games?
Best insult
“From Jerry Reinsdorf on down, this is a great organization,” Krause says after the Bulls won the 1992 title. “This organization is special. … The team is a great team, but the organization is one of the all-time greats, if not the greatest organization ever. That’s what I’m so … proud of.”
This isn’t really an insult, of course, but Jordan, Phil Jackson and the rest of the team would take Krause’s organizational pride as a huge dis when Krause regurgitated the sentiment five years later.
Overstatement of the episode
“It was the first time that sports was being sold in a cultural way,” says Adam Silver, who now is NBA commissioner but was head of NBA Entertainment from 1992 to 2000. “We were selling Americana, and then what attached it to it was this incredibly handsome, successful player with swagger, and people wanted to be part of that.”
No matter how successful Jordan was in this role, the template was established by earlier superstars such as Babe Ruth, who virtually invented the concept of sports celebrity; Arnold Palmer, the first sports icon of the television age and a pioneering pitchman; and Muhammad Ali, who preceded Jordan as the most famous American sports figure globally.
Understatement of the episode
“To me the best point guard of all time is Magic Johnson, and right behind him is Isiah Thomas,” Jordan says. “No matter how much I hate him, I respect his game.”
Respect notwithstanding, it’s hard to see Jordan really ranking Thomas ahead of Oscar Robertson. But the dislike of Thomas? Yeah, MJ seems to be underselling that.
Best bit about how good Jordan was
David Falk, who was Jordan’s agent, says Nike hoped to sell $3 million worth of shoes by the end of the fourth year of their initial partnership. According to Falk, Nike racked up $126 million in Year 1 sales alone.
Best out-of-context quote
“Sometimes I dream that he is me, I just want to be like Chuck ... I mean Mike.” — Dream Team-mate Barkley, walking with a bottle of Gatorade alongside Jordan, singing to the tune of the “Be Like Mike” jingle.
Most interesting thing that goes unmentioned
There is no discussion of any of the controversies surrounding the pricey Jordan shoes, including the working conditions overseas for those who make them.
It’s hard to overstate the impact Air Jordans had on the shoe and sports industries. Hearing rapper Nas rhapsodize about them or pop star Justin Timberlake talk about how he mowed lawns so he could buy his first pair isn’t enough.
(Unrelated footnote: Congratulations to former President Barack Obama, no longer merely a “former Chicago resident” in this documentary.)
Quote that neatly fits an overriding theme of the series
“When you get to the top, it’s great to be admired and respected,” Jordan says. “I’m not saying that wasn’t fun. But every time I would get by myself, I would think about the end of the season and the ultimate goal, holding up that championship trophy and being recognized as the best team in the world. … I’m going to give every little bit to get to it.”