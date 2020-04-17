23 moments to watch for from ESPN’s ‘Last Dance’ documentary on the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls

Five titles in seven years. The Bulls seemed cemented in the NBA mountaintop. Yet after the 1996-97 season, there was serious discussion at the top of the organization about possibly starting over. General manager Jerry Krause had an urge to. Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf didn’t immediately reject the proposal. Says Reinsdorf: “After the fifth championship … we were looking at this team and we realized that other than Michael, the rest of the guys were probably at the end of their high-productivity years. We had to decide whether we keep the team together or not. And we realized maybe this was the time to do a rebuild and not try to win a sixth championship.” This was the Bulls’ perplexing reality, the possibility of prematurely dismantling one of the greatest sports dynasties of all time led by arguably the greatest player in the history of the game.