NFL power rankings for Week 5: Tom Brady and the Buccaneers ease into the top 10, while the Bears stay put at No. 15

Brad Biggs’ NFL power rankings for Week 5 of the 2020 season.
Last week’s ranking in parentheses.
1.
Chiefs 4-0 (1)
With Cam Newton out for the Patriots, the Chiefs broke open a close game in the second half by stripping quarterback Brian Hoyer, who was then benched, before Tyrann Mathieu returned a Jarrett Stidham interception for a touchdown. The Chiefs became the first team to start four consecutive seasons 4-0.
2.
Packers 4-0 (2)
Robert Tonyan, a McHenry East High School product and former undrafted free agent, leads NFL tight ends with five touchdown receptions after catching three in Monday’s blowout win over the Falcons. Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans is the only other player with five receiving scores.
3.
Seahawks 4-0 (3)
Chris Carson rushed for 80 yards and two scores in a win in Miami, the Seahawks’ second victory in the Eastern time zone.
4.
Ravens 3-1 (4)
The Ravens rebounded from a disappointing effort against the Chiefs and went down Interstate 95 to easily handle Washington. That sets up a divisional meeting with the improving Bengals.
5.
Bills 4-0 (5)
The trade for wide receiver Stefon Diggs is paying dividends as he leads the NFL with 403 yards and is averaging 15.5 per catch. The Bills are 4-0 for the first time since 2008 and only the second time since their third Super Bowl season in 1992.
6.
Titans 3-0 (7)
Ten players were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list after a breakout. That postponed the Week 4 meeting with the Steelers and could leave the Titans short-handed with the Bills headed to Nashville in Week 5.
7.
Steelers 3-0 (8)
An early bye week, necessitated by the Titans’ COVID-19 breakout that forced the postponement of the Week 4 game, isn’t ideal, but coach Mike Tomlin isn’t fazed. “We do not care,” he said. The Steelers get back at it this week, hosting the Eagles.
8.
Rams 3-1 (9)
Cornerback Jalen Ramsey got into a tussle with Giants wide receiver Golden Tate, the result of a relationship Ramsey ended with Tate’s sister. The brouhaha continued after the game when Ramsey waited outside the Giants locker room for Tate. That was more explosive than the Rams’ 17-9 win.
9.
Patriots 2-2 (6)
With no Cam Newton, the Patriots could hang close with the Chiefs for only so long, eventually falling far behind in the first of two games Monday night.
10.
Buccaneers 3-1 (12)
Tom Brady rolled back the clock against the Chargers as he threw for 369 yards and five touchdowns in a 38-31 victory, but the ball cornerback Michael Davis picked off and returned for a touchdown was evidence Brady isn’t 23 or 33 anymore. He didn’t drive the throw on a speed out, making it an easy route to jump. It was the second pick-six Brady has thrown.
11.
Saints 2-2 (14)
The Saints got back on track despite a middle-of-the-night scare when fullback Michael Burton returned a false positive test for COVID-19. That disruption didn’t get in the way of a win in Detroit, nor did the absence of wide receiver Michael Thomas, cornerbacks Marshon Lattimore and Janoris Jenkins, guard Andrus Peat, defensive end Marcus Davenport and tight end Jared Cook.
12.
49ers 2-2 (10)
The NFC West looks like the best division in football, so the 49ers can’t afford any more setbacks with injuries crippling the roster. They have the Dolphins at home this week before a key divisional showdown with the rival Rams.
13.
Colts 3-1 (16)
The defense looks excellent and its numbers across the board are outstanding, but I’m not convinced this is a great unit even after it limited the Bears to 11 points Sunday. The Colts have faced one team in the top half of the league in scoring, and that was the Vikings, who rank 16th.
14.
Browns 3-1 (18)
Remember when the Browns were a trendy pick going into the 2019 season? Well, they could be legitimate playoff contenders this season. The offensive line is moving defenses off the ball, but the Browns will have to find a way to get it done without running back Nick Chubb for a while. He will be out more than a month with a knee sprain.
15.
Bears 3-1 (15)
So much for the feel-good idea that the offensive line was turning the corner under Juan Castillo. It’s back to work to get ready for a rugged Buccaneers run defense after the Colts limited the Bears to 28 rushing yards.
16.
Cardinals 2-2 (11)
With wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins hobbled and injuries plaguing the secondary, the Cardinals couldn’t play the kind of defense needed to win at Carolina in suffering their second straight loss. The cure looks to be on the way — a trip to the Meadowlands to face the Jets.
17.
Raiders 2-2 (13)
Key turnovers cropped up in the fourth quarter again for the Raiders as they fell at home to the Bills. Maybe the loss will prove to be a turning point as quarterback Derek Carr was critical of himself afterward: “Me being here, my seventh year, I’ve seen too much crap. I’ve seen a whole bunch of crap, if I’m just being honest with you. Is it going to take my positivity and my joy away? Absolutely not. I’m going to be me, regardless. But is it OK for me to be a little hot, a little pissed sometimes? Yeah. And this is one of those moments.”
18.
Vikings 1-3 (20)
The Vikings picked up their first win in Houston, and rookie wide receiver Justin Jefferson is coming up. He followed up his 175-yard effort against the Titans with 103 against the Texans, and that bodes well for quarterback Kirk Cousins as well as wide receiver Adam Thielen.
19.
Panthers 2-2 (25)
Safety Jeremy Chinn, a second-round pick from Southern Illinois, has been an immediate hit in Carolina. He leads the team and all rookies in tackles and is playing with the kind of range that has instantly made him a versatile piece on the back end of the Panthers defense.
20.
Cowboys 1-3 (17)
Dak Prescott is putting up video-game numbers; he’s the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for 450 yards or more in three consecutive games. He has 1,690 yards through four games — 133 more than the previous high through four games, set by the Rams’ Kurt Warner in 2000. Prescott is on pace for a mind-boggling 6,760 yards. That’s what happens when you’re forced to drop back and chuck it nearly every down because your defense looks like it’s playing with only eight guys on the field.
21.
Bengals 1-2-1 (23)
Joe Burrow picked up his first NFL victory as he threw for 300 yards against the Jaguars, but a game ball surely belongs to running back Joe Mixon, who rolled for 151 yards and two touchowns.
22.
Chargers 1-3 (26)
Let’s forget the idea of Tyrod Taylor being the starting quarterback when he’s healthy. Rookie Justin Herbert looks like he has real promise. Check out the 53-yard dime he dropped for Tyron Johnson in the 38-31 loss at Tampa Bay. The ball traveled more than 60 yards in the air and was an absolute strike. Herbert completed 20 of 25 passes for 290 yards with three touchdowns and one interception.
23.
Eagles 1-2-1 (28)
The Eagles vaulted into first place in the NFC (L)East with a victory in the Injured Reserve Bowl at San Francisco. Linebacker Alex Singleton, a former CFL star, returned an interception 30 yards for a touchdown.
24.
Dolphins 1-3 (19)
Tua Time could be coming soon in Miami. The Dolphins couldn’t get it done offensively against the porous Seahawks defense, and it’s not a good sign when Ryan Fitzpatrick, the team’s leading rusher in 2019, was the team’s top rusher in this game. Hope they’re not planning on Tua Tagovailoa carrying the rock too much.
25.
Texans 0-4 (21)
Bill O’Brien became the first coach to be fired this season, so the Texans need a new general manager, head coach and offensive play caller. And they need to find a way out of their first 0-4 start since 2008.
26.
Jaguars 1-3 (24)
The pass rush is an issue as the Jaguars are tied for 29th with only four sacks. That’s problematic for a suspect secondary, and now this: The run defense is a problem too. The Bengals had 46 rushing yards at halftime Sunday but exploded in the second half of a 33-25 win to rack up 205 yards on the ground.
27.
Lions 1-3 (22)
The Lions fell to 10-25-1 under Matt Patricia with Sunday’s home loss to the Saints. Afterward Patricia said, “Certainly, I think when I came to Detroit, there was a lot of work to do, and that’s what we’re trying to do.” It would be interesting to know specifically where he believes the franchise has progressed.
28.
Washington 1-3 (27)
The bright spots are few and far between, but rookie Antonio Gibson, a converted college wide receiver, is making some plays at running back. He rushed for 46 yards, including his third touchdown of the season, and caught four passes for 82 yards in a 31-17 loss to the Ravens.
29.
Broncos 1-3 (30)
Quarterback Drew Lock is 50-50 to return from a shoulder injury this week, and tight end Noah Fant is out at least a week with an ankle injury. The Broncos have 11 players on injured reserve who account for more than $53 million of the team’s salary cap this season. Five are starters, and only cornerback A.J. Bouye is being counted on to return. So getting a win over the lowly Jets was no small accomplishment.
30.
Falcons 0-4 (29)
The ravaged Falcons secondary was no match for Aaron Rodgers, and there was no place to hide on the “Monday Night Football” stage, even with the Packers missing wide receiver Davante Adams.
31.
Giants 0-4 (32)
The Giants are fifth in total defense, sixth versus the pass, 12th in points allowed and light years behind the free world in offense.
32.
Jets 0-4 (31)
The sprained AC joint in Sam Darnold’s right shoulder will be a bigger issue moving forward than the 11 penalties for 118 yards in Thursday’s loss to the Brett Rypien-led Broncos. But it’s emblematic of how undisciplined the Jets have been this season. They’ve been called for roughing the passer seven times and have three unnecessary roughness penalties.