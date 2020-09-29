NFL power rankings for Week 4: The Chiefs are the class of the league, the Bills keep climbing and the Bears move up to No. 15

Brad Biggs' NFL power rankings for Week 4 of the 2020 season. Last week’s ranking in parentheses.
1.
Chiefs 3-0 (1)
In the battle of the NFL’s last two MVPs, Patrick Mahomes dominated the show Monday night, completing 31 of 42 passes for 385 yards and four touchdowns in a 34-20 blowout victory in Baltimore. One touchdown pass went to left tackle Eric Fisher, a former No. 1 draft pick.
2.
Packers 3-0 (4)
As dominant as Aaron Rodgers has been in a hot start, don’t overlook the fact Aaron Jones is second in the NFL with 303 rushing yards, averaging 6.1 per carry.
3.
Seahawks 3-0 (3)
The Seahawks have been more aggressive throwing the ball with superstar Russell Wilson because the pass rush is struggling and the secondary has been shredded. They will need to continue to light up the scoreboard.
4.
Ravens 2-1 (2)
The Ravens couldn’t keep up with the Chiefs as Lamar Jackson finished with only 97 passing yards and was sacked four times.
5.
Bills 3-0 (6)
Josh Allen continues his fantastic start, leading the NFL with 1,038 passing yards and adding 84 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Good thing Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey, whom Allen beat for a touchdown Sunday, amended past comments when he called Allen “trash.”
6.
Patriots 2-1 (7)
The Patriots rushed for 250 yards in a victory over the Raiders. They have the No. 1 rushing offense in the NFL, a testament to how coach Bill Belichick and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels adapt.
7.
Titans 3-0 (13)
Stephen Gostkowski hit six field goals — three beyond 50 yards — to help the Titans win 31-30 in Minnesota. They are 3-0 for the first time since 1999, when they made a run to the Super Bowl.
8.
Steelers 3-0 (9)
The Steelers’ undefeated start has come against opponents that are a combined 0-9. The schedule ramps up quickly. They travel to Tennessee this week, host the Eagles and Browns, then go to Baltimore and Dallas. It might be the toughest five-game stretch of the season.
9.
Rams 2-1 (8)
The Rams lost a tight game in Buffalo, decrying a pass interference call, but they can go for a sweep of the NFC East in the next two weeks when they host the Giants and travel to Washington.
10.
49ers 2-1 (12)
The banged-up 49ers return home to face the Eagles, another injury-wracked team, so a soft spot in the schedule comes at a good time.
11.
Cardinals 2-1 (5)
With injuries piling up in the secondary, the Cardinals are considering shifting Isaiah Simmons, the eighth pick in the draft, from inside linebacker to safety for Sunday’s game against the Panthers.
12.
Buccaneers 2-1 (15)
The 43-year-old Tom Brady completed passes to eight receivers and tossed three touchdown passes in an easy victory in Denver. The ageless one is on a roll now.
13.
Raiders 2-1 (10)
The Raiders self-destructed early in their first loss of the season at New England. Their brutal early schedule continues as they host the Bills on Sunday.
14.
Saints 1-2 (11)
The Saints have lost consecutive games for the first time since the beginning of the 2017 season. Wide receiver Michael Thomas (high ankle sprain) can’t return to the lineup soon enough.
15.
Bears 3-0 (16)
Nick Foles gives the Bears hope they can discover some consistency on offense, and with a week of preparation, he should be better.
16.
Colts 2-1 (18)
Trading for defensive tackle DeForest Buckner and signing free-agent cornerbacks Xavier Rhodes and T.J. Carrie has paid dividends. The Colts are No. 1 in defense, No. 4 vs. the run, No. 3 in scoring defense and No. 3 in takeaways. Full disclosure: Their last game was against the Jets.
17.
Cowboys 1-2 (14)
With the Browns and Giants in the next two weeks, the Cowboys ought to be able to straighten out issues that have plagued a defense that has allowed 77 points the last two weeks.
18.
Browns 2-1 (23)
Hallelujah! The Browns are over .500 for the first time in six years. They had gone 90 consecutive weeks without having a winning record.
19.
Dolphins 1-2 (24)
Tua Time will be delayed if Ryan Fitzpatrick plays like he did in a win over the Jaguars, completing 18 of 20 passes (one of which he caught) for 160 yards and two touchdowns.
20.
Vikings 0-3 (20)
You’ll have to look hard for a bigger disappointment through three weeks than the Vikings defense, which is allowing 440 yards (30th) and 34 points (31st) per game.
21.
Texans 0-3 (21)
You don’t want to overreact to a brutal start considering the Texans have faced the Chiefs, Ravens and Steelers, whom the Texans led 21-17 at halftime Sunday, but it’s a considerable hole to climb out of. “Urgency,” coach Bill O’Brien said. “There’s no panic. We’ve got to get over the hump here.”
22.
Lions 1-2 (27)
Rookie cornerback Jeff Okudah had one of three interceptions of Kyler Murray as the Lions, who finally got wide receiver Kenny Golladay (hamstring) back, sprung an upset of the Cardinals.
23.
Bengals 0-2-1 (28)
Top pick Joe Burrow has played well enough to win twice. He completed 31 of 44 passes for 312 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in a tie in Philadelphia. Burrow should break through soon.
24.
Jaguars 1-2 (19)
The Jaguars keep falling behind and have found that is no recipe for success. Their opponents have converted 72% of third downs in the first half. The Jaguars have forced a grand total of two punts in the first half.
25.
Panthers 1-2 (30)
Former Bears running back Mike Davis caught eight passes out of the backfield, including a touchdown, filling in for the injured Christian McCaffrey in an upset of the Chargers.
26.
Chargers 1-2 (17)
A hook-and-lateral nearly lifted the Chargers to a win at Carolina. Rookie quarterback Justin Herbert was solid again, completing 35 of 49 passes for 330 yards. Will Tyrod Taylor get his job back when healthy?
27.
Washington 1-2 (25)
They’re already talking about possibly moving on from Dwayne Haskins, and that doesn’t bode well for last year’s first-round pick. “There are guys in that locker room that are playing to win,” coach Ron Rivera said. “We have to make sure that everybody is playing well enough to win at that point. There is a cutoff point for me.”
28.
Eagles 0-2-1 (26)
Carson Wentz’s 63.9 passer rating is the worst in the league, ranking below Sam Darnold, Daniel Jones, Dwayne Haskins — everyone. That explains why coach Doug Pederson was asked Monday morning on the team’s flagship radio station if he will turn to rookie Jalen Hurts.
29.
Falcons 0-3 (22)
The Falcons became the first team in NFL history to blow a lead of 15 points or more in the fourth quarter twice in one season, and they did it in consecutive weeks. What could go wrong Monday night in Green Bay?
30.
Broncos 0-3 (29)
Few teams have been hit with injuries like the Broncos, who are now down defensive tackle Jurrell Casey for the remainder of the season after he suffered a torn biceps.
31.
Jets 0-3 (32)
The Broncos come to town Thursday night, and in two weeks Gang Green travels to LA to play the Chargers. If the Jets can’t get a win in this stretch, Adam Gase might have a lot of free time on his hands before Halloween.
32.
Giants 0-3 (31)
Without their starting quarterback, top two running backs, top two tight ends, top wide receiver, two other wide receivers, three of their top four cornerbacks, four of their top five defensive ends, a linebacker and their center, the 49ers pummeled the Giants by 27 points. That explains a difference in roster talent and the move to the cellar.