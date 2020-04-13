Brad Biggs’ NFL mock draft 2.0, from picks No. 1 to No. 50

Here is Brad Biggs’ mock draft 2.0 for the NFL draft, which will be held April 23-25. You can read his NFL mock draft 1.0 here.
Picks Nos. 1-32 are in Round 1, with Nos. 33-50 in the second round.
1.
Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU
The Bengals were uncharacteristically busy during free agency, signing cornerbacks Trae Waynes and Mackensie Alexander, safety Vonn Bell and defensive tackle D.J. Reader among others. The focus turns to the offense with the selection of the Ohio native Burrow.
2.
Redskins: Chase Young, DE, Ohio State
There seem to be too many medical questions surrounding Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for the Redskins to consider him here, and if other teams feel similarly, it’s unlikely the Redskins are bowled over with a trade offer they can’t refuse. Nothing wrong with staying put and adding the best edge rusher in the class.
3.
Lions: Jeffrey Okudah, CB, Ohio State
The Lions cannot make the mistake the Browns did two years ago when they selected Ohio State cornerback Denzel Ward at No. 4, filling a need but leaving some really good players on the board in guard Quenton Nelson and outside linebacker Bradley Chubb. Here’s betting the Browns would do it differently if they knew now what they didn’t then. Okudah is a better prospect than Ward, though, and can stabilize the secondary if GM Bob Quinn doesn’t opt for a front-seven defender.
4.
Giants: Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson
GM Dave Gettleman has to choose between an offensive tackle, help for a defense that allowed a whopping 28.2 points per game last season or a trade down in which he could look to provide protection for quarterback Daniel Jones. Adding Simmons, who has a ton of impressive tape to go with remarkable measurables — he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.39 seconds at 238 pounds at the combine — would give the Giants a centerpiece for the defense.
5.
Dolphins: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn
With three first-round picks, five in the first two rounds and 14 overall, the Dolphins can literally do anything. They have to be smart and constrained not to roll the dice here on a quarterback who could bottom out. They can’t pass up the opportunity for a game-changing talent such as Brown.
6.
Chargers: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon
Tyrod Taylor enters his 10th season with a chance to be the Chargers starter after they missed out on landing Tom Brady. Taylor has 46 career starts and could steady the position for a while with a shortened offseason, but the Chargers have to plan for a post-Philip Rivers future with another big, young arm.
7.
Panthers: Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina
The Panthers have Kawann Short and a host of question marks along the defensive line. Kinlaw is a disruptive player who can collapse the pocket and play stout run defense.
8.
Cardinals: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville
The Cardinals are well-positioned to get blind-side protection for quarterback Kyler Murray even if one of the options comes off the board before they are on the clock. They could wind up with first choice at the position.
9.
Jaguars: Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama
While Wills lacks ideal size (6-foot-4, 312 pounds) and length for a left tackle, he is extremely nimble for a big man and has drawn comparisons to nine-time Pro Bowl selection Jason Peters. He could anchor the line in Jacksonville for seasons to come.
10.
Browns: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia
After overpaying for Jack Conklin in free agency, the Browns can continue overhauling an offensive line in need of help. Having bookends of Conklin and Thomas would be a big upgrade.
11.
Jets: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama
The Jets added a wide receiver who can take the top off of a defense in free agency with Breshad Perriman. So does GM Joe Douglas need another speedster, or can he go for a polished route runner who can help bring out the best in quarterback Sam Darnold. Jeudy is too good to pass up.
12.
Raiders: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma
The Raiders have done a nice job of reshaping the offense in the last 12 months but lack a No. 1 wide receiver. Lamb has the size (6-2, 198), speed (4.5) and playmaking ability to be the perfect fit.
13.
49ers: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa
The 49ers don’t have a lot of pressing needs. They could use an infusion of talent in the secondary and should be in position to take the second cornerback off the board if they desire. A wide receiver makes sense but not this high in Kyle Shanahan’s offense. The interior of the line needs some work, and Wirfs can move inside to guard with a potential future at tackle.
14.
Buccaneers: K’Lavon Chaisson, Edge, LSU
It would not be ideal for the Bucs if the top four tackles come off the board in the first 13 picks. But GM Jason Licht needs to be prepared for all scenarios, and Chaisson would provide depth rushing the passer off the edge with Jason Pierre-Paul getting older and at least some concern Shaq Barrett was a one-hit wonder.
15.
Broncos: C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida
The popular thinking is the Broncos could use a wide receiver to pair with Courtland Sutton, but they have a second-round pick and three selections in Round 3. This is a chance for coach Vic Fangio to find a cornerback to pair with A.J. Bouye on the outside.
16.
Falcons: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU
The Falcons have more pressing needs at cornerback and edge rusher, but if they stay true to their board and don’t overvalue other prospects because of need, they might walk away with a wonderfully athletic, undersized (6-0, 229) linebacker in Queen, who would pair perfectly with Deion Jones in the middle of the defense.
17.
Cowboys: Henry Ruggs, WR, Alabama
The Cowboys might be pigeonholed into finding a cornerback to replace Byron Jones here. If not, the offense can use another wide receiver, and pairing the super-talented Ruggs with Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup would give Dak Prescott some electric options.
18.
Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama
Some believe the Dolphins are keeping very close tabs on Utah State quarterback Jordan Love, but his game tape is all over the place. There are examples of great stuff and some really bad stuff. Tagovaiola is much more refined. The question isn’t so much whether he’s healthy right now but whether he can prove durable in the NFL.
19.
Raiders: Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama
Cornerback is a greater need, but GM Mike Mayock won’t be prone to reach for one with the top two off the board. The Raiders drafted safety Johnathan Abram with one of their first-round picks last year, and he missed nearly the entire season. Abram should return just fine, and the Raiders play so much split-safety coverage that getting another elite safety completely reshapes the defensive backfield.
20.
Jaguars: Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama
The Jaguars traded away Jalen Ramsey last season and dealt A.J. Bouye earlier this month, creating real issues in the secondary. Diggs isn’t a bad guy to start a rebuild with. He has a knack for making plays on the ball.
21.
Eagles: Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma
The Eagles desperately need to upgrade Carson Wentz’s playmaking targets at wide receiver, but they can wait with five picks from the second through fourth rounds. Murray is a young building block for the future, a sideline-to-sideline playmaker.
22.
Vikings: Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU
The Vikings don’t have a greater roster need, and Fulton has the size (6-0, 197) and toughness to be a good fit for coach Mike Zimmer. The Vikings need a rookie to step in and contribute immediately. Fulton lacks top speed but plays with instincts.
23.
Patriots: Jordan Love, QB, Utah State
The post-Tom Brady era begins in New England with a bit of a project. Love needs to improve his decision making and should be able to learn in a backup role for a while.
24.
Saints: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU
The Saints need an inside linebacker, but there may be only two worthy of a first-round selection. If they can’t fill that need, it always makes sense to give Drew Brees more help as the Saints chase another Super Bowl with the 41-year-old quarterback.
25.
Vikings: Yetur Gross-Matos, Edge, Penn State
It would not be surprising if the Vikings double down on cornerbacks in Round 1, but they also should consider adding youth to the defensive front with Gross-Matos, who is versatile against the pass and run.
26.
Dolphins: D’Andre Swift, RB, Georgia
There were plenty of abysmal running games in the NFL last season. And then there were the Dolphins after giving away Kenyan Drake in a trade with the Cardinals. Swift would give the offense a boost.
27.
Seahawks: Zack Baun, Edge, Wisconsin
With Jadeveon Clowney remaining unsigned, the Seahawks have no choice but to prioritize their pass rush. Baun can help off the edge.
28.
Ravens: Marlon Davidson, Edge, Auburn
The Ravens have been busy adding to their front seven this offseason after the Titans mauled them in the playoffs. Inside linebacker is a need for a franchise that routinely does an excellent job developing the position. The Ravens also could stand to fortify the defensive line.
29.
Titans: Ezra Cleveland, OT, Boise State
The Titans can replace departed free agent Jack Conklin by adding Cleveland, who has gained momentum since the end of the college season and is unlikely to make it out of Round 1.
30.
Packers: Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor
The Packers were slow on the outside last season, and Aaron Rodgers needs more than just Davante Adams. Mims has a great combination of size (6-3, 207), speed (4.38) and production and should be able to aid Rodgers quickly.
31.
49ers: Grant Delpit, S, LSU
The end of the first round is a valuable spot for trades with teams seeking to get a fifth-year option for draft picks. With a shortage of draft capital, GM John Lynch could seek a trade down. The 49ers defense relies on zone coverage, and they need an impact safety. Delpit fits nicely.
32.
Chiefs: Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin
The Chiefs came to terms on a new contract with cornerback Bashaud Breeland last week, filling one clear need and giving them a ton of options with this pick. Taylor is a super-productive running back with upside in the passing game. A dangerous offense could become more well-rounded.