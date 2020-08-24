How did the NFL have 77 false positive COVID-19 tests from the same lab? The league and lab chalk it up to an isolated contamination: ‘Our protocols are working.’

Several NFL teams had their weekends disrupted by false positive COVID-19 tests that the league traced to the same New Jersey BioReference laboratory.
The Bears had nine positive tests from players and coaches that turned out to be false positives. And according to reports around the league, the Jets, Vikings, Steelers, Bills, Browns, Packers, Eagles, Lions, Patriots and Giants also had spikes in positive tests, with many confirming Sunday afternoon they were false positives.
The NFL had the lab examine 77 positive tests from 11 teams, and all came back negative upon retesting.
Here’s what we know — and what we don’t — about how those false positive tests unfolded and where the league goes from here.
What happened in the BioReference laboratory that caused the surge of erroneous test results?
BioReference Laboratories Executive Chairman Jon R. Cohen released a statement Monday morning saying an investigation indicated the false positives were caused by an isolated contamination during test preparation.
Cohen said reagents, analyzers and staff were ruled out as possible causes and subsequent testing showed the issue was resolved.
On a conference call with NFL reporters Monday afternoon, Patti Walton, an independent medical adviser to the league who is also director of laboratory services and occupational health at Williamson Medical Center in Tennessee, attempted to explain how this weekend’s lab contamination might have occurred.
Walton said BioReference performed a root cause analysis of this weekend’s errors to determine where the contamination and testing failure may have originated.
“They believe it occurred underneath their biological safety hood,” Walton said. “It is very easy to contaminate samples if you have a sample that’s positive and then you accidentally get it on your hand or touch the lid and then touch the next tube. You’re talking about very small, minute amounts of DNA material, and it’s an easy process to be able to transfer that.”
The belief is this weekend’s contamination occurred as genetic material from PCR testing swabs was transferred to the analyzer machine for testing.
“The transfer (and contamination) can be from the person who’s working under the hood,” Walton said. “It can be from their hand, their glove. It could be from the base of the hood or the side of the hood or the glass.”
To prevent such errors, Walton said, laboratory best practices call for proper PPE usage, meticulous hand hygiene and a “robust cleaning program within the biological safety cabinet” in which the testing area is cleaned multiple times each day with a “DNA zap” to kill lingering DNA material.
The NFL first became concerned about the spike Saturday morning, when two teams had a total of 16 positive test results. That was identified by Dr. Allen Sills, the league’s chief medical officer, as “an unusual spike” in positive tests.
“Since that represented such a change, we immediately started looking into that very aggressively with those clubs,” Sills said.
By Sunday, the situation had broadened to include 44 players and 33 staff members across 11 teams who received positive COVID-19 test results from the same lab. All 77 of those asymptomatic individuals subsequently had a negative result on their confirmatory COVID-19 test.
“These are very sensitive, delicate tests that are subject to irregularities of this kind,” Sills said. “The key for us and for our testing partner is to quickly recognize that and to act upon it, which is what happened here.”
The NFL contracted with BioReference this summer after reaching out to more than 60 test providers. The league’s goal in finding a lab was to connect with a reliable testing partner and make sure they didn’t take health care resources away from teams’ communities by contracting with a national vendor.
The league uses five BioReference labs to service all 32 teams. The New Jersey lab was the only one with issues over the weekend.
How did the Bears go from nine positive COVID-19 tests Saturday to practicing Sunday afternoon?
Here’s the Bears weekend timeline, with some details from coach Matt Nagy.
11:20 a.m. Saturday: The Bears hold a two-hour practice, before which all players, coaches and staff members went through the NFL’s daily testing protocols.
2:51 a.m. Sunday: Nagy receives a phone call from Bears infection control officer Andre Tucker informing him that nine players and coaches tested positive for COVID-19. Nagy, Tucker and general manager Ryan Pace begin to formulate a plan.
Early Sunday morning: Nagy informs players and coaches they shouldn’t travel to Halas Hall for a scheduled 9:20 a.m. practice as they retest the people who tested positive.
8:15 a.m.: Media arrive at Halas Hall for practice but are turned away, saying media relations officials will update the schedule soon. An email is sent out 20 minutes later noting practice has been pushed to 1:30 p.m. without explanation.
8:45 a.m.: The NFL releases a statement that it is looking into a spike in positive tests from multiple teams all related to one BioReference lab in New Jersey. Nagy said this is when he first realized it was an issue with multiple teams.
9 a.m.: Nagy holds a video call with 140 players, coaches and staff members to let them know the people who tested positive received negative results on point-of-care tests. While those people still must isolate, per NFL rules, the people they have been in contact with can resume regular activities. The Bears announce to the media five minutes later that nine people in the organization received false positive tests.
1:30 p.m.: The Bears hold a short walk-through practice that 14 players sit out. Several of those players, however, have previously been announced as dealing with injuries, such as Allen Robinson (ankle), Akiem Hicks (quad), Jason Spriggs (knee) and Josh Woods (groin). Others, including Khalil Mack, Danny Trevathan, Jimmy Graham and Ted Ginn Jr., stand on the field watching practice, presumably for veteran rest days. In a post-practice video call, Nagy declines to detail how many of the false positive tests were from players and how many were from coaches.
Monday: The Bears had a scheduled day off Monday and will resume team activities with a 9:20 a.m. Tuesday practice. All Tier 1 and Tier 2 personnel reported to Halas Hall on Monday for their usual daily COVID-19 testing.
How did other teams handle their positive COVID-19 tests?
Most teams ended up practicing at some point Sunday.
The Jets canceled a walk-through Saturday night after learning of 10 positive tests but resumed activities Sunday.
The Browns canceled practice Sunday but reopened the team facility Sunday night and said they would resume practice Monday.
The Steelers, Vikings and Bills all practiced Sunday but without several players. Bills quarterback Josh Allen was among those to miss practice because of a false positive, according to ESPN.
What can the NFL take from the testing issues this weekend?
For most teams, this was their first experience enacting the NFL protocols for multiple positive tests, and Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said it was a good test run.
“Honestly, for us, it’s probably good that it happened now,” Zimmer said. “We were able to adjust and adapt and figure out the kinds of things that would happen if it did happen during the season and what we would do from there.”
Allen Sills, the NFL’s chief medical officer, also hopes the weekend’s confusion offered a learning experience and a testing ground for teams to utilize troubleshooting procedures.
“I know that many of our club personnel saw it as an opportunity to see in real time how we would treat one of these situations,” he said. “Particularly with regard to how quickly we needed to go into our contact tracing protocols. Those all worked very well and I’m very proud of our clubs and the work they did to quickly isolate these individuals and to educate everyone to what was going on.”
The major question the incident posed to the league is what would happen if there was a spike in positive tests on game days. The NFL and NFLPA still are working out regular-season COVID-19 protocols, and NFL Network reported one option is to conduct pregame testing on Fridays to leave time to root out false positives and clear such players.
Sills said BioReference has already made important adjustments to its process of verifying test results before reporting them. The NFL also believes its use of point-of-care machines in the confirmatory process has been valuable.
So why aren’t those point-of-care tests more prevalent as the main source of results?
“The supply chain of reagents for those tests is not as robust,” Sills said. “So we would not be able to do the tens of thousands of tests that we’re describing for you with point-of-care alone.
“There are also some deficiencies with the time it takes to run them, which would come into play. And again, up until now, historically the point-of-care tests have had a different accuracy profile compared to the PCR (tests). We have to factor all of those points in.”
Bears coach Matt Nagy expressed confidence that the weekend issues wouldn’t be recurring.
“The NFL and the players association is going to do everything possible to get things to where we want it and to figure out where things are,” Nagy said. “We’re just going to control what we can control and put a smile on our face and understand that we’re going to expect the unexpected and then communicate.”
Nagy said he was pleased with how the team handled the incident. When asked what he learned from the experience, he mentioned the importance of having his players’ trust, so that they knew he wouldn’t bring them back to practice if the team didn’t believe it to be safe.
“During times like this, there’s a lot of different emotions that people have,” Nagy said. “In the end, trust takes time to earn. I hope that the way we have done things here with this organization, you build that with your players. … When you build that trust, you’re able to do everything you can in your control to make sure that if it means, hey, we’re going to come in here and have practice, they understand why.”
In retrospect, was this weekend’s confusion a troubling sign? Or were the testing errors a sign that things are working well?
The NFL’s COVID-19 testing data from the most recent nine-day collection period (Aug. 12-20) was overwhelmingly encouraging. With 58,397 tests administered leaguewide, only six new confirmed coronavirus cases surfaced. None of the six cases was a player.
Given the league’s extremely low positivity rate to this point, the NFL was able to red-flag this weekend’s spike in positive tests quicker for a more detailed examination. Allen Sills said the unfortunate confusion shouldn’t cloud the big-picture success the NFL has had with containing COVID-19 since training camps opened a month ago.
“Let’s put this into context. This was an incredibly rare event,” Sills said. “Our lab partner now, just through the first four weeks of our program, has run almost 200,000 tests. And we’re talking about 77 samples here (that created an issue). Now, we all want that number to be zero. But it’s a tiny fraction of the overall number of tests that have been done.
“And that speaks to the fact that overall our testing program has worked extremely well. And to me, the most important thing is we have gotten through four weeks thus far without any of our clubs having a major outbreak. Certainly it’s far too early to celebrate that. But I do think we should acknowledge that our clubs have done a terrific job — players, coaches, staff — of following our protocols. And I think our protocols are working.”
The NFL and NFLPA have agreed to continue daily testing until at least Sept. 5. It’s undetermined whether that testing regularity would remain the same after that.
“We know that testing, while it’s important, is not the only important factor here,” Sills said. “Because testing doesn’t ultimately keep us safe. What keeps us safe are all of the factors that go into our team environment, such as not showing up if you’re sick and reporting your symptoms and wearing PPE. Hand hygiene. The distancing we’re doing throughout our team facilities.
“All of those things go into it. Whether we test daily or three times per week or three times per day, those other factors all have to be in place or else we’re not going to be completely safe.”