10 NBA prospects to watch in the Big Ten Tournament, including Ayo Dosunmu and Luka Garza

The Big Ten is a conference of fantastic teams. Dare say otherwise, and Illinois coach Brad Underwood might come after you with his 5-iron.
It is not, however, a conference of great individual talent. At least not next-level talent.
The first Big Ten player might not get taken in the top 20 in the NBA draft. CBS Sports’ Kyle Boone has Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman coming off the board at No. 21 and teammate Cassius Winston at No. 29.
An NBA evaluator told the Tribune, however, that he deems Maryland forward Jalen Smith and Minnesota big man Daniel Oturu as the most attractive prospects. NBAdraft.net projects Oturu going seventh and Smith 25th with Tillman not among the 60 draft picks.
So to summarize: It’s a crapshoot.
Here are 10 NBA hopefuls to watch in this week’s Big Ten Tournament — roughly in order of how the league might value them — with a mix of comments from a Big Ten coach, a Big Ten Network broadcaster and the aforementioned NBA evaluator.
1. Daniel Oturu, Minnesota center
“He is a live body and relentless on the glass … at 6-10, he handles the ball reasonably well and can take you outside and shoot it … he is where the NBA game is going … a really intriguing combination of length and athleticism with the ability to shoot … people think he is the best pro prospect in the league … there have been some questions about his motor.”
2. Jalen Smith, Maryland power forward
“A no-doubt pro … he gets up and down the floor really well … a double-double machine who has developed a really good outside shot … his nickname is ‘Stix’ but he has put muscle on to his lower body … he has good mobility but still needs to get stronger … at 6-10, he projects to be a stretch-four …. Oturu is bigger and stronger, a better shot blocker, while Smith can take people outside.”
3. Xavier Tillman, Michigan State power forward
“An elite defender, very smart and capable of making an open shot … undersized (6-8) as an NBA post player but really physical with a great motor … always in the right place at the right time … can be a solid rotation guy because of his defense … look at what he did against (Iowa’s) Luka Garza and (Penn State’s) Lamar Stevens … he’s a great young man, married with two kids.”
4. Cassius Winston, Michigan State point guard
“Will he be an NBA superstar? I doubt it, but he could find a niche in the right situation … he’s a great shooter and really good on pick-and-rolls … a great leader who understands the game and passes well … not a great athlete or defender … does not have great tools … I love him as a college player but see him as a second-round pick.”
5. Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois combo guard
“I love him; he’s a winner through and through who plays hard … has long arms and a strong 12- to 17-foot game with floaters and pull-ups … Illinois has moved him off the ball and he has been effective, but he doesn’t shoot it well enough to be an NBA two-guard … he’s a hard one (to judge) because he can create off the bounce and has pretty good size (6-5), but the shooting is a concern … he’ll be all over the board … it wouldn’t shock me if he goes in the 20s or the 40s … his shot is way better than last year; who’s to say he won’t keep improving?”
6. Lamar Stevens, Penn State forward
“Not a great outside shooter but has an NBA body, a chiseled 6-8 … a really good athlete who will have no trouble guarding in the NBA … can get to where he wants to … a physical presence and a testament to staying in college (for four years) to get better … has a chance to be an NBA utility guy … the NBA is going with smaller big guys; he could be a small-ball power forward.”
7. Luka Garza, Iowa center/forward
“Offensively, he has every post move in the book … he’s an incredible shooter and he’s been dominant (in college) … how does he fit in with how the NBA is played? He’s not really a five (center), probably an NBA four (power forward) at 6-11 … it wouldn’t surprise me at all if he comes back because Iowa could be a Final Four team next year.”
8. Aaron Henry, Michigan State guard/forward
“He has had an OK season, better lately … he shows flashes of being great but not often enough … he is really skilled and has everything you’d want — good length (at 6-6), he can defend and shoot it — but he hasn’t dominated the Big Ten by any stretch … he is the third most impactful player on his own team … because of his tools, athleticism and strength, he has the most potential.”
9. Anthony Cowan Jr., Maryland point guard
“Undersized (at 6 feet) but has a huge heart and hits big shots … has virtually unlimited range, can go 3, 4 feet behind the 3-point line … an assists guy who sees the court well, a Cassius Winston Light … doesn’t shoot it quite as well (as the NBA wants, 30.3% from 3-point range), but, man, he is a winner.”
10. Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana power forward
“Some people really like him, but I think he should go back to school … his dad is Dale Davis and because of his size, athleticism and pedigree, he will get a look … 6-9 and bouncy … he plays hard but needs to improve his skill.”