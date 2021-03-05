FOCO releases New York Mets Francisco Lindor bobblehead to celebrate release of ‘Coming 2 America’

To celebrate the release of “Coming 2 America” on Amazon Prime, FOCO has released a Francisco Lindor bobblehead featuring the New York Mets shortstop wishing his neighbors a good morning. The bobblehead is available here.
“Coming 2 America” is the sequel to the 1988 film “Coming to America,” starring Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall and more.
Lindor, 27, was acquired by the Mets in the offseason and is readying to play his first season in New York.
Tribune Publishing and its partners may earn a commission if you sign up to a wagering platform through one of our links.