Column: Athletes like Jay Cutler and Jack Nicklaus are eager to share their political affiliation. But do their endorsements really carry weight in this year’s election?

If you were waiting to hear what former Boston Bruins star Bobby Orr had to say about the presidential election before casting your vote, wait no more.
Like legendary golfer Jack Nicklaus and former NFL stars Jay Cutler and Brett Favre, Orr last week publicly endorsed President Donald Trump, buying an ad in the New Hampshire Union Leader to give his views.
“Everyone has an opinion as our upcoming Presidential election approaches, and I am no different,” Orr wrote.
Well, he’s a little different.
Not many citizens can afford to buy a full-page ad in a newspaper to express their opinions, and even fewer have the name recognition that would ensure the ad garnered international attention.
I don’t care what Orr thinks any more than I care what Joe Biden supporters such as Steve Kerr, Megan Rapinoe and Magic Johnson think of their candidate.
If you’re the kind of person who would vote for Trump because a former hockey player, quarterback or golfer endorsed him, or for Biden because an NBA coach, soccer player or former basketball player endorsed him, you really need to reexamine your life.
This also goes for movie stars, rappers and pillow salesmen.
Everyone is free to offer an opinion, of course, but why anyone would listen to someone just because they’re famous is beyond me.
The intersection of sports and politics has been nothing less than a 100-car pileup in 2020, and it’s probably not going to clear up after Tuesday’s election, no matter who wins. This apparently is the new norm, and believing it will end after Nov. 3 is wishful thinking.
I can’t deny I’ve contributed to some of the divisiveness since being given an opinion column in February. Whether it’s writing about the looting in Chicago, the COVID-19 pandemic, the politics of the Chicago Cubs owners or any mention of Trump at all, the response from some angry readers has been a variation of the tired, old “stick to sports” theme.
I’m not alone. It happens to sports writers all the time, even as politics are so pervasive in the sports world it would be impossible to ignore. We learn to take the hits and move on, though the block function helps.
That’s just the world we now live in. When former President Richard Nixon allegedly drew up a play for Washington Redskins coach George Allen that resulted in a 13-yard loss, did sports writers get grief for mentioning that it failed? Probably not. It was a different era.
In dealing with athletes over the last 33 years, I don’t recall having many issues over their political views, even as it was apparent some did not share mine. I’ve been called both a “redneck hippie” and a “bleeding-heart liberal who probably voted for (Bill) Clinton.”
The latter occurred during a friendly argument in the Chicago White Sox clubhouse over an incident at Brookfield Zoo when a child fell into the gorilla pit. The player blamed the parents for not watching the child. I blamed the zoo for not making the railing safer.
In the end we laughed about our disagreement, and it never affected our relationship. But that was many years ago, when you could agree to disagree without spewing invectives.
Most players tend to keep their political views to themselves when dealing with the media, though some like to use Twitter as their bullhorn, including former pitcher Curt Schilling, a conservative who blamed liberal baseball writers for keeping him out of the Hall of Fame.
Former Cubs star Jake Arrieta trolled Hollywood celebrities after Trump beat Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election, tweeting: “Time for Hollywood to pony up and head for the border #illhelpyoupack #beatit”
Cubs President Theo Epstein, an unapologetic progressive who many Democrats feel should run for office, said the next day he was “still processing” the tweet.
“I believe in the First Amendment,” Epstein said. “But I also believe we should be mindful of how other people feel.”
The fact he was playing in one of the bluest cities in the nation didn’t bother Arrieta, who liked to speak his mind. It was his right to voice his opinion, whether you agreed with it or not. Pitcher Trevor Bauer, then with the Cleveland Indians, had a much less subtle approach to Trump’s win, simply tweeting “M.A.G.A.!!!”
But Bauer didn’t stop there. A few months later he tweeted: “Really annoyed that @apple and @twitter continue to flood my phone with liberal slanted anti trump articles. Fair and equal reporting? No?”
Bauer is now one of the premier free agents on the market and would make a great addition to either the White Sox or Cubs. Would progressive-thinking baseball fans in Chicago care if their favorite team signed an outspoken conservative like Bauer? I don’t think so, but maybe we’ll find out.
I’d love to hear a debate over signing Bauer between Todd and Laura Ricketts, the siblings and co-owners of the Cubs who reside on different ends of the political spectrum. Todd is part of Trump’s reelection campaign. Laura is a Biden supporter. At the very least it would make a great sitcom.
In the end I doubt the Cubs or Sox will spend the kind of money it would take to sign Bauer, but the uncertainty over free agents' worth during the pandemic is what is going to make this one of the more interesting offseasons in recent memory, even without the winter meetings.
Could it help take our minds off the nasty rhetoric from the 2020 election? Nah, but we can always dream.
No matter your preferred candidate or political views, we can all agree we’ll be glad when it’s over. It’s been an exhausting year for everyone.
So please vote if you haven’t already, and may the best man win.
And we all know who that is.