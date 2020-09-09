Timeline: A look back at some of the most prominent sports protests over the years

They’ve been told to “shut up and dribble.” They’ve been ordered to “stick to sports.” They’ve received death threats and lost their jobs.
But since the advent of modern American sports, athletes have used their platforms to advance social causes. Sometimes, their very presence on the field or in the arena was the social cause.
This summer has seen an unprecedented wave of teams protesting against America’s racial injustice in the wake of high-profile police shootings of Black people.
They follow a long legacy in sports.
Here are some of the most significant athlete protests.
1959
Minneapolis Lakers rookie Elgin Baylor refused to play against the Cincinnati Royals in a neutral-site game Jan. 16 in Charleston, W.Va., after a hotel refused service and a restaurant wouldn’t serve food to Baylor and two Black teammates. The Lakers lost 95-91, and Baylor was asked if he feared being fined. “I would have done it if it had cost my whole year’s salary,” he said.
1961
Bill Russell and his Black Boston Celtics teammates, along with the Black players on the opposing St. Louis Hawks, refused to play an exhibition game in Lexington, Ky. Some had been refused service in the hotel coffee shop. In contrast to today’s protests, the white players stayed and competed.
“We’ve got to show our disapproval of this kind of treatment or else the status quo will prevail,” Russell told reporters the next day.
1965
The AFL All-Star Game was scheduled to be played in New Orleans. The 21 Black players who arrived couldn’t get cabs or service at restaurants and were treated with hostility. Along with some white teammates, the Black players voted to boycott the game in New Orleans, and it was moved to Houston.
1966
Muhammad Ali refused the draft during the Vietnam War, citing his religious beliefs. As a result, he was stripped of his heavyweight title, banned from boxing for three years and became one of America’s most reviled figures.
Two weeks prior, Jim Brown, Bill Russell, Lew Alcindor and other top Black athletes had met in Cleveland to support him. Ali also was convicted of draft evasion and sentenced to five years in prison. He never served time, and in 1971 the U.S. Supreme Court overturned his conviction.
1967
Kathrine Switzer used her initials to register for the Boston Marathon as the first female entrant. But during the April 19 race, an official tried to rip off her bib number and prevent her from finishing. At the time, sexist attitudes deemed women too weak to run long distances. The Amateur Athletic Union officially barred women from racing alongside men as a result. It took five more years before the Boston Marathon hosted its first women’s race.
1968
On Oct. 16 in Mexico City, U.S. sprinters Tommie Smith and John Carlos raised their fists and bowed their heads on the Olympic podium during “The Star-Spangled Banner” after winning gold and bronze medals, respectively, in the 200 meters. Their Black Power salute, to call attention to racial injustice in America, is among the most iconic images in sports history.
Smith and Carlos were suspended from the U.S. team and kicked out of the Games but were allowed to keep their medals. The two received death threats after returning home.
1969
Fourteen Black players were kicked off the Wyoming football team midseason after planning to wear black armbands during an Oct. 18 game against BYU, saying BYU players used racial slurs against them the previous season. They also wanted to protest a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints policy at the time that excluded Black people from priesthood. In 2019, Wyoming invited the “Black 14,″ as they became known, back to campus and issued a formal apology.
1970
Nine members of the Syracuse football team sat out the season, asking for integration of the school’s historically all-white coaching staff, increased medical treatment and equal access to academic resources. At the urging of alumnus Jim Brown, the coaching staff added one Black assistant. The university eventually celebrated the players in 2006 during a halftime ceremony.
1973
Billie Jean King organized the Women’s Tennis Association and threatened to lead a boycott of the U.S. Open if prize money wasn’t equal for the men’s and women’s winners. Those events were overshadowed by her highly publicized “Battle of the Sexes” match against Bobby Riggs on Sept. 20 in which King defeated the former champion who had made sexist remarks.
1989
Georgetown basketball coach John Thompson walked off the court before a Jan. 14 home game against Boston College, protesting a new NCAA rule. Proposition 42 prohibited scholarships for freshmen who were academically ineligible.
Thompson and other influential coaches said the rule targeted and especially hurt Black athletes. “If these kids today don’t get that opportunity, who are they going to look to?” Thompson said.
1991
Bulls guard Craig Hodges attempted to organize a protest of Game 1 of the 1991 NBA Finals on June 2 — three months after the Los Angeles police beating of Rodney King — but he failed to get support from other players. When the Bulls visited the White House after winning the title, he handed President George H.W. Bush a letter expressing concerns about racism and U.S. military involvement. Hodges was out of the league after the 1991-92 season.
1996
Denver Nuggets guard Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf received a one-game suspension from the NBA on March 12 because he did not stand for the national anthem, considering it a symbol of racial oppression. He made an agreement with Commissioner David Stern and returned to the court, bowing his head and closing his eyes in prayer during the anthem. He said he was essentially blackballed from the league for the controversy.
2015
More than 30 Missouri football players planned to boycott practices and games until university President Tim Wolfe resigned after complaints about how he handled racial issues on campus. They joined graduate student Jonathan Butler, who was on a hunger strike and putting pressure on the university. Wolfe resigned Nov. 9, before the players missed a game.
2016
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick kneeled during the national anthem before a Sept. 12 game in a silent protest against racial injustice, particularly police brutality. He became a controversial figure among NFL fans, team owners and even President Donald Trump, who criticized him.
“I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses Black people and people of color,” Kaepernick said. “To me this is bigger than football, and it would be selfish on my part to look the other way.”
2016
Indiana Fever, New York Liberty and Phoenix Mercury players — and the teams — were fined July 21 for wearing Black Lives Matter T-shirts during warm-ups. After public backlash, the WNBA rescinded the fines and reversed its ruling of fining players who protested.
2020
The Milwaukee Bucks refused to take the court for an Aug. 26 playoff game against the Orlando Magic in the NBA bubble in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., to protest the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha. As a result, the NBA postponed all three games that night, and the WNBA, MLB and MLS postponed all or some games as well.