Trevor Bauer won’t be charged after sexual assault investigation

Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer will not be charged with a crime in Southern California after police investigated a woman’s report that he sexually assaulted her.
The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office determined that there wasn’t enough evidence to prove a crime was committed.
Major League Baseball said its own investigation into Bauer is ongoing. The scope of that probe remains unclear during the current MLB lockout.
In June 2021, a woman said that Bauer punched and choked her during sex at his home in Pasadena. In August, she released a graphic photo of her reported injuries from the May 16 incident.
Bauer claimed that the entire interaction was consensual.
“Look at this picture,” the woman’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman, said when he shared the photo. “No one — absolutely no one — can consent to this, logically or legally.”
The alleged victim said Bauer choked her to the point that she lost consciousness and then punched her while she was unconscious. Bauer said, in a Twitter thread and through court filings from his attorneys, that the woman was lying.
He strongly denied the allegations again Tuesday, saying that when the woman left his home on May 16, she “didn’t look anything like” the photos that were released.
“I do wanna be crystal clear about a few things: I never punched this woman in the face,” Bauer said in a YouTube video titled “The Truth.” “I never punched her in the vagina. I never scratched her face. I never had anal sex with her or sodomized her in any way. I never assaulted her in any way at any time. And while we did have consensual rough sex, the disturbing acts and conduct that she described simply did not occur.”
While Pasadena police investigated the allegations, Bauer was suspended week-to-week by Major League Baseball. He pitched in his final 2021 game for the Dodgers on June 28.
The California case is not the only one being investigated by MLB. In 2020, an Ohio woman obtained a protective order against Bauer while he was pitching for the Cincinnati Reds. That woman reportedly spoke with MLB investigators. The Southern California woman also got a temporary restraining order against Bauer, which was later lifted by a judge.
With News Wire Services