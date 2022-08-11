Trevor Bauer’s alleged victim sues pitcher for sexual battery

The woman who said Trevor Bauer assaulted her sued the MLB pitcher for sexual battery on Tuesday.

Bauer, 31, had initially sued the woman in April, shortly before he was suspended by MLB, and the woman filed a counterclaim this week, the Washington Post reported.

Advertisement

The new claim restates the woman’s previous allegations that Bauer punched her while she was unconscious during a sexual encounter in 2021, according to the Post. It also includes claims that Bauer had anal sex with the woman while she was unconscious.

Trevor Bauer holds a baseball while pitching for the Dodgers. (Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

“[The woman] did not — because she could not — consent to having such anal sex,” the lawsuit said.

Advertisement

Bauer has consistently denied all of the woman’s allegations. He sued her for defamation after Southern California police decided not to charge him with a crime.

“I never punched her in the vagina. I never scratched her face. I never had anal sex with her or sodomized her in any way,” Bauer said after the criminal investigation was finished. “I never assaulted her in any way at any time. And while we did have consensual rough sex, the disturbing acts and conduct that she described simply did not occur.”

The woman’s new lawsuit cites a recorded phone call between the woman and Bauer in which Bauer allegedly does not dispute punching the woman, the Post reported.

MLB suspended Bauer for two years without pay. He is appealing the suspension. Bauer last pitched for the Los Angeles Dodgers on June 28, 2021.

Days later, news broke about the police investigation into Bauer. By that time, the woman had been granted a restraining order. In August, she released a graphic photo of her reported injuries from her meeting with Bauer.

Shortly afterward, an Ohio woman spoke with the Washington Post and described a similar nonconsensual attack by Bauer during a sexual encounter. That woman also got a restraining order. No criminal charges were filed against Bauer.