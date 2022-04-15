Tom Seaver statue officially unveiled outside Citi Field ahead of Mets home opener

Under a sunny sky in Queens, with thousands of Mets fans packed into the area surrounding the home run apple on the Citi Field plaza, a piece of the team’s history was unveiled on Friday morning.

“Tom Seaver was our sunshine,” Mets’ radio voice Howie Rose declared, before the sheet was pulled off to reveal the enormous Seaver statue that will now greet fans on their way into the ballpark. In a season that carries such promise for these Mets, starting their home schedule with a salute to the greatest player in club history seems a fitting way to begin their voyage.

The event brought out several greats from the team’s history, including Mike Piazza, Keith Hernandez, Ron Darling, and even Jacob deGrom, who made his way from the Mets’ clubhouse for the ceremony. Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie was also there to pay homage to the Mets’ legendary pitcher. With the event coming on the 75th anniversary of Jackie Robinson breaking Major League Baseball’s color barrier, and a day where all players across the league will wear Robinson’s No. 42, the stars aligned for a memorable day in Flushing.

“What a glorious day,” Piazza shouted. “Let’s go Mets!”

A statue of the late Mets legend Tom Seaver is revealed outside Citi Field before Friday's home opener. (John Minchillo/AP)

“It’s been said that humility is royalty without the crown,” Piazza went on. “That’s why Tom Seaver is our royalty. This statue is a beautiful tribute, and a memory that will always hold special in our hearts.”

Seaver, who died in August 2020, was represented by his widow Nancy and daughters Sarah and Anne.

“Hello, Tom,” Nancy addressed the statue. “It’s so nice to have you here where you belong. I need to express my gratitude to the Mets organization for having this very special tribute to Tom.”

Nancy was visibly emotional during her time at the podium, which followed Piazza, Steve Cohen, and Queens Borough President Donovan Richards. Nancy spoke of the support she and her family, who hail from California, always felt from the city of New York.

“Shortly after we arrived here, we felt embraced by the fans and by the public. That made us feel right at home very quickly. It’s so good to see you again, and all the Mets hats. You were always so enthusiastic and supportive of the Seaver family. I really appreciate that.”

The statue itself is an artistic marvel. Sculpted by William Behrends, the statue bears a striking resemblance to Seaver, perfectly capturing his signature pitching mechanics. Made from 2,000 pounds of bronze and 1,200 pounds of steel, one can almost see the dirt caking itself to Seaver’s right knee as he executes his drop and drive delivery.

“Tom showed us the true champion he was as a player and a person,” Richards bellowed. “On the mound, he was untouchable. He showed the world that great things can, and do happen here in the best borough in New York City.”

Every non-family member who took the microphone also spoke about the legitimacy that Seaver brought to the Mets during their early days as the National League’s lovable losers. Whether it was his 1967 Rookie of the Year campaign as a precocious 22-year-old, his league-leading 25 wins as he captured his first Cy Young and the Mets won the World Series in 1969, or his third Cy Young season in 1975, every fan of a certain age has fond memories of the man who put the Mets on the map.

“When I was a kid, and I thought of the Mets, I thought of Tom Seaver,” Cohen said. “I can still see the windup, his knee dragging in the dirt, the ball exploding out of his hand. He transformed the Mets, transfixed New York, and won the hearts of Mets fans.”

Seaver’s 2.57 ERA in 395 starts with the Mets is the stuff of legend. He is, to this day, still the franchise’s leader in strikeouts, innings pitched, wins, shutouts, complete games, Opening Day starts and Wins Above Replacement by a pitcher. The only question surrounding his greatness was why the Mets didn’t build a statue of him earlier.

“I couldn’t be more proud,” Nancy said to the crowd of devoted, blue-and-orange-clad fans. “I love you all.”