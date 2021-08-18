Yankees, once 10.5 games behind division rivals, pull percentage points ahead of Red Sox in AL East after sweeping split doubleheader

After making trades to balance their right-handed heavy lineup with Joey Gallo and Anthony Rizzo (who has been out since Aug. 8 with COVID-19), shoring up the bullpen at the deadline with Joely Rodriguez and Clay Holmes (also on the COVID-19 IL) and getting some help from the minors in surprising starter Luis Gil, the Yankees are tied with the Red Sox and both are five games back of the division-leading Rays in the American League East. After leaving Boston nine games behind the Red Sox on July 25, they are now percentage points ahead of them for the second AL Wild Card.