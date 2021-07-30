Dodgers nearing deal for Nationals’ Max Scherzer, Trea Turner: reports

Gray has also briefly been up with the Dodgers this year but really started to turn heads in 2019. That year, a 21-year-old Gray shot through the Dodgers’ ranks, beginning in Low-A but ending the season two levels higher in Double-A, where he posted a 2.75 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 25.5 K% and held a league of hitters much older than him to a .224 average. The two 23-year-olds now represent a new era of hope for a Washington organization that lost closer Brad Hand, and now probably Scherzer and Turner, on the same day.