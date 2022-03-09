MLB owners propose international draft union has long opposed; League, players still trying to save full season

MLB and the players were trying to find a way to get across the finish line and save the full 2022 season, with the clock ticking down on yet another owner-imposed deadline. The sides actually came very close on core economic issues, but the owners proposed an international draft in exchange for elimination of draft-pick compensation, adding another difficult twist to the negotiations.
A week after commissioner Rob Manfred had said he had to cancel the first two series of the season, the league and union were once again trying to find a path forward under the same threatening but ambiguous deadline. Manfred had initially set a deadline for March 1 and had already announced the cancellation of the first two series of the year. Those two series and a full 162-game season, and players’ full salaries, however, were back on the negotiating table as of Monday night.
There was no update on the season as of 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
In a similar fashion to the week before, the sides built up optimism with talks late into the morning hours of Wednesday and that faded as the day wore on.
The owners added an extra tax tier for teams that blew past the threshold by over $60 million. That would affect teams like the Mets, whose new billionaire owner has not shied away from spending despite the luxury taxes in place.
While they were closing the gap on the money, they hit another sticking point. In return for getting rid of the Qualifying Offers, which hung draft-pick compensation on the free agents that refused the offers, the league tied it to instituting a draft of international players.
The union has long opposed an international draft.
The league, while scheduling a conference call with all 30 owners, gave the union three options. The first was to sign the offer with the draft-pick compensation eliminated and use the next two years to study the international draft. If the draft is not implemented by Nov. 15, 2024, the league could reopen negotiations on the entire CBA after the 2024 season.
They could also agree to keep the Qualifying Offers and draft-pick compensation that goes with it or could also agree to the proposal as is; the draft begins in 2024 and the Qualifying Offers go away.
MLB proposed a system which would feature 20 rounds, with 600 hard-slotted picks, and undrafted players could sign for a maximum of $20,000. International picks would be tradable, according to reports. Draft order would be rotated and not based on performance. Economically, for owners it would control money spent on international signings, preventing teams like the Yankees from blowing all their allotted international slot money on one superstar instead of spreading it around to more players.
The league also argues this would guarantee more money for international talent. Now, international amateurs are free agents who can sign with any team but are limited by a hard cap. The 2021-22 top signing bonus was $6.26 million for eight teams and went as low as $4.64 million for others.
International players can sign at 16 years old, though teams regularly get them to commit to verbal agreements at a much younger age. The owners say the draft cleans up corruption that they’ve seen on the international free agent market, including early signings, financial kickbacks to trainers and even the use of performance-enhancing drugs to kids.
The international draft was considered a non-starter for most Latin players with stars like Fernando Tatis Jr. and David Ortiz speaking out Wednesday morning.
“Baseball is one of the secret weapons of the Dominican economy,” Ortiz told ESPN. “If you talk about a draft here in the states, you have choices. You can play football, basketball. You don’t have choices. Dominicans has baseball to make your way out. That’s it. You have to be careful.”
Over a third of major league players come from Latin America and have been through the free agent process. They are said to oppose the draft for the most part.
It was the core economic issues that saw the most promising movement.
The owners, who were unwilling to go over a $220 million threshold on the luxury tax last week, proposed a starting threshold of $232 million and increasing to $250 million over the course of the five-year deal. The union’s last proposal had the CBT threshold at starting $238 million and rising from there over the life of the CBA.
The league’s move to increase the threshold, however, came with several “significant” asks for compromises, according to reports. Most glaring is the new level of penalty to the CBT as a kind of guardrail against owners looking to spend wildly. Under the previous agreement, there were three tax levels: one for simply going over the $210 threshold, another for going $20-$40 million over and another for over $40 million past. The new tax would kick in at $60 million past the threshold.
The owners proposed a $65 million pool for elite pre-arbitration players and a minimum salary that starts at $710 and goes up to $780 over five years.