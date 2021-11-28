Marcus Semien agrees to 7-year, $175 million deal with Texas Rangers: report

The Rangers, who were rumored to be seeking a big splash, will be acquiring one of the best power-hitters available this offseason. After struggling with the A’s during the shortened 2020 season, Semien bounced back in a big way after signing a one-year deal with the Blue Jays. Semien finished 3rd in AL MVP voting after he slashed .265/.334/.538 with 45 home runs and led MLB with 86 extra-base hits. Semien also won his first Gold Glove and did not miss a game for the second time in his career.