Yankees trade Luke Voit to Padres for pitching prospect

BRADENTON — As Luke Voit stepped out of the clubhouse at LECOM Park, the fans waiting for him on the boardwalk above broke out one last cry of “LUUUUUUUUKKKKKKEEEE.” Yankees fans had immediately embraced Voit’s big bat and big personality when he arrived four years ago, and unlike most players Voit embraced them. So they were disappointed to see him leaving before the Bombers’ first game of spring training with his gear bag packed in his pickup truck and heading on to a new team.

For Voit, it was a relief.

The Yankees dealt the popular first baseman to the Padres Friday morning for Justin Lange, a 20-year-old minor league right-hander who was a supplemental round pick in the 2020 draft. Voit knew he became expendable when the Yankees re-signed first baseman Anthony Rizzo on Tuesday night. He had been working out with teammates he knew he would sooner or later be leaving.

“I am relieved,” Voit said before leaving to find his way to Arizona and his new home. “I kind of knew something was gonna happen over the last day or two. Really excited. It’s not only a good organization but they’ve got a team ready to win. ... I’m super excited I get to play with my college teammate, Pierce Johnson...so I can’t wait. It’s 75 every day, and I do not have to do New York in April now. I’m really happy. It’s a good thing for my career. It’s kind of a fresh start with a new team.

“Most of all, I want to thank the Yankees for bringing me over here. You gave me a chance to play. I was kind of stuck in St. Louis. So I appreciate everything they did,” Voit continued. “I loved, loved the fan base. I loved wearing the pinstripes and smashing beers together and doing the home run trot. So I wish all the guys the best of luck and now I’m excited for a bright future.”

That future was being scuttled when the Yankees found him in the Cardinals system. Voit was behind bigger named first basemen and the deal that brought him to New York launched his big league career. He crushed 14 home runs in 39 games after coming to the Yankees in a deadline trade in 2018. In 2019, he battled a sports hernia and hit 21 homers in 118 games. Then, in the coronavirus-abbreviated 2020 season, he led the majors in home runs with 22.

But he suffered a knee injury in spring 2021 and never really recovered. The Yankees, who had been hammered for being so right-handed heavy, went out and traded for the lefty-hitting first baseman Rizzo at the deadline. Voit was vocal about his desire to continue playing, but it was clear the Yankees had moved on.

Voit was scheduled to play first base Friday as the Yankees opened their lockout-shortened Grapefruit League schedule against the Pirates. It was likely a chance to showcase Voit, to show that his knee was completely healed and he was healthy.

But it never got to that point.

Voit was in the batting cages working Friday morning when the news broke. Aaron Boone grabbed him and took him into the office to break the news. GM Brian Cashman was on speakerphone and thanked him for handling the last few awkward days like a professional. Boone had raved about that earlier in the day, saying he admired how Voit reacted to the news of Rizzo taking his job.

“For me personally, yesterday would have been a tough day. And to see him go out in our first live (batting practice) sessions and string together really good at-bats, I like the work behind the scenes and there was like, just a focus and seeing him rolling in today, ready to roll.”

By 12:30 p.m. Friday, Voit was rolling out of Bradenton and the Yankee Universe and onto the new role of a National League designated hitter.

It was bittersweet to hear the fans chant his name one last time. Voit mentioned how much he loved seeing people wearing Yankee gear wherever he went. He took pride in wearing pinstripes.

“It’s the toughest place to play. I took it and had as much fun with it as I could and I obviously want to take that to San Diego now too,” Voit said. “Obviously, we didn’t win a championship but hopefully we can do that now in San Diego.”

Lange made his professional debut in 2021, making nine starts for the Rookie-level Arizona Complex League Padres, going 0-3 with a 6.95 ERA.