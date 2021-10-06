Eddie Robinson, former GM and oldest former MLB player, dies at 100

After he finished playing, Robinson was a coach for Baltimore before switching to player development and scouting for the Orioles and several other teams. He was GM of the Atlanta Braves from 1972-76, then had that role with the Rangers. He worked as a scout and consultant for former New York Yankees owner George Steinbrenner in the early 1980s, and his last year in baseball was as a scout for the Boston Red Sox in 2004.