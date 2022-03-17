Dodgers, Freddie Freeman agree to 6-year, $162 million deal: report

Freddie Freeman has finally made a decision.

On the same day the World Series-winning first baseman said goodbye to Braves fans, he and the Los Angeles Dodgers agreed to a six-year deal worth $162 million, according to ESPN. In going to the Dodgers, Freeman, who is from Southern California, gets to play closer to home.

The Dodgers were one of several teams that had eyes on Freeman, including the Yankees. Then the Bombers re-signed first baseman Anthony Rizzo on a two-year deal late Tuesday night and Freeman’s prospect pool got less crowded.

Freeman joins a roster already packed with more than a few stars, like Mookie Betts, Max Muncy, Cody Bellinger and Trea Turner, to name a few. Much of the Dodgers’ likely starting lineup for 2022 has some combination of an MVP, All-Star selection, World Series ring, Gold Glove and/or Silver Slugger award. And Freeman brings his own to the party.

Freeman’s had quite a decorated career through 11-plus seasons in the big leagues. His resume includes 2020 NL MVP, five All-Star selections, a Gold Glove and three Silver Slugger awards, but he’s been in conversations for all those flashy titles in almost every year since 2013.

The Dodgers added another World Series champion to their roster, according to a report. (John Bazemore/AP)

His 2021 concluded with winning his first championship with the team that drafted him — in 2007 out of El Moderna High School in Orange, Calif. — making him the Braves’ homegrown hero who brought the Commissioner’s Trophy back to Atlanta for the first time since 1995.

And he piled on the highlights through that Fall Classic, including solidifying the Braves’ World Series win in Game 6 — with a towering seventh-inning solo homer that propelled Atlanta 7-0 over the Astros in Houston. He also caught the final out of that game, securing their 4-2 win in the series.

The Braves reportedly offered him a five-year, $135 million deal, which he obviously turned down in search of way better. And instead of opening their wallet to the former face of their franchise, they traded a bunch of prospects for the less decorated first baseman from the Oakland A’s, Matt Olson.

Their message was quite clear after that. And so was Freeman’s.

“Braves Country I don’t even know where to begin,” Freeman wrote in an Instagram post he shared Wednesday, along with photos of he and family. “For the past 15 years I got to be part of your organization. I was truly an honor. We went through the very highs together and some lows but those lows is what made last year so special.

“I gave everything I had day in and day out and I hope you guys saw that as well. Although our time has come to an end, I look forward to seeing and playing in front of you all again. When that time comes, I hope you remember all the wonderful memories we made together.”

Freeman will actually get to see the Braves again in a home series at Dodger Stadium from April 18-19. He’ll head back to Atlanta’s Truist Park for an away series from June 24-26.