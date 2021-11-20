Yankees designate Clint Frazier, Rougned Odor, Tyler Wade for assignment at 40-man roster finalization deadline

Odor was only a Yankee for a brief amount of time. He was traded to the Yankees from Texas in April 2021 and wound up playing in 102 games. Prior to Anthony Rizzo and Joey Gallo’s arrival, there were times when Odor was the best left-handed hitter in the lineup, and sometimes the only one. He caught fire in July as injuries opened up more playing time, swatting four homers and 15 RBI while hitting .292 during the month. His 15 long balls ended up being fourth on the team behind Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and Gary Sanchez.