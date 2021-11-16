Billy Eppler finalizing agreement to become next Mets GM: report

Next in their busy offseason, the Mets will move on to hiring a manager and the ensuing coaching staff. It’s unclear how much say Eppler will have in his manager pick, as Alderson said last week at the GM Meetings that the Mets also had their own list of candidates for skipper. Plus, there are just over two weeks left before the MLB’s Collective Bargaining Agreement expires, and if the Mets want to be aggressive before a potential months-long lockout, including a player transaction freeze, then Eppler will be busy right away. On the other hand, the looming lockout would also give Eppler plenty of time to familiarize himself with his new organization and the challenges involved with upgrading the Mets roster and farm system ahead of the 2022 season.