Hours after second deadline passes, MLB, players’ union still trying to work out labor deal that would save 162-game season

Nearly 100 days after the owners voted unanimously to lock out the players and 21 days after pitchers and catchers were scheduled to report to spring training, the negotiations took a different tone. A day after Yankees president Randy Levine — a former MLB labor negotiator and the highest ranking executive to speak since the owners locked out the players on Dec. 1 — called the situation “embarrassing,” the owners took a more cooperative tone with the players. There was also some economic motivation added to the revenue pot when Apple announced it had come to an agreement to exclusively stream two games on Friday nights on Apple+.