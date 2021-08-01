IronPigs’ Daniel Brito suffers medical emergency, Saturday’s doubleheader postponed

IronPigs infielder Daniel Brito suffered a medical emergency in the first inning of the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader against the Rochester Red Wings at Frontier Field, causing both games to be postponed.
According to Sal Maiorana of the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle, Brito suffered what looked to be a seizure and nearly fell to the ground before being caught by Red Wings manager Matt LeCroy, who was coaching third base.
Also according to Maiorana, Brito stayed on the ground for approximately 20 minutes and was given oxygen by a paramedic before an ambulance arrived and took him to a local hospital.
Brito is undergoing surgery, according to The Athletic’s Matt Gelb, and the Phillies provided the following statement to Gelb.
“During the first inning of today’s IronPigs game, third baseman Daniel Brito collapsed on the field. Daniel was transported to a local hospital where he is undergoing surgery. The IronPigs game was subsequently suspended. No additional information on Daniel’s condition is availible at this time.”
Brito, 23, is hitting .295 this season with eight home runs, 30 RBIs and an .837 OPS in 71 games.