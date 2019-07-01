Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs has died at age 27

The Angels announced Monday that pitcher Tyler Skaggs died. The team was scheduled to begin a series against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, but the game has been canceled.

The Southlake, Texas, police department released the following statement: “[Monday] at 2:18 p.m. CDT the Southlake Police Department responded to a call of an unconscious made in a room in the Hilton hotel at 1400 Plaza Place. Officers arrived and found the male unresponsive, and he was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

The statement went on to say that no foul play is suspected and an investigation is ongoing.

“It is with great sorrow that we report Tyler Skaggs passed away earlier today in Texas,” the Angels said in a statement.

“Tyler has, and always will be, an important part of the Angels Family. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Carli and his entire family during this devastating time.

“There are no other details at this time, please keep Tyler’s family in your thoughts and prayers.”

Skaggs, 27, attended Santa Monica High School. He had been one of the Angels’ most reliable pitchers this season, going 7-7 with an ERA of 4.29 in 79 2/3 innings.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred issued the following statement: “I am deeply saddened by today’s tragedy in Texas. All of us at Major League Baseball extend our deepest condolences to Tyler’s wife, Carli, their family, their friends and all of his Angels’ teammates and colleagues. We will support the Angels’ organization through this most difficult period, and we will make a variety of resources available to Tyler’s teammates and other members of the baseball family.”

Skaggs was a first-round draft pick of the Angels in 2009. He was traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2010 along with Joe Saunders, Patrick Corbin and Rafael Rodriguez for Dan Haren and made his major league debut in 2012.

