Manny Machado will play third base for the Padres

Associated Press

Manny Machado calls San Diego "one of the best cities in the world" and says he was attracted to the Padres by the team's strong farm system.

The 26-year-old infielder was introduced at a news conference Friday, a day after his $300 million, 10-year contract was finalized.

Machado will play third base for the Padres. General manager A.J. Preller was coy when asked whether more additions might be coming — Bryce Harper, Dallas Keuchel and Craig Kimbrel are still free agents.

Preller says "we're always open-minded."

