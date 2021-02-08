Pedro Gomez, a longtime ESPN baseball reporter, dies at age 58

Pedro Gomez, an ESPN baseball reporter since 2003, died Sunday, the network said. He was 58.
“He died unexpectedly at home this afternoon,” Gomez’s family said in a statement.
No cause of death was disclosed.
“We are shocked and saddened to learn that our friend and colleague Pedro Gomez has passed away,” ESPN Chairman James Pitaro said in the announcement. “Pedro was an elite journalist at the highest level and his professional accomplishments are universally recognized.
“More importantly, Pedro was a kind, dear friend to us all. Our hearts are with Pedro’s family and all who love him at this extraordinarily difficult time.”
Before joining ESPN, Gomez covered baseball for the Arizona Republic, Sacramento Bee, Miami Herald and San Jose Mercury News. He wrote for the San Diego Union (1988-90) and Miami News (1985-88) before that.
“Pedro was far more than a media personality,” the Gomez family said in its statement. “He was a Dad, loving husband, loyal friend, coach and mentor. He was our everything and his kids’ biggest believer.”
ESPN reported that Gomez considered Game 6 of the 2003 National League Championship Series at Wrigley Field his favorite event he covered. The Florida Marlins famously came from behind that night to defeat the Chicago Cubs, who had been on the precipice of their first pennant since 1945.
“I feel like he’s one of those people when you saw him at the ballpark you knew it was going to be a good day,” Cubs President Jed Hoyer said Monday.
“More than anything I felt like he was always rooting for people to succeed, like he wanted to tell a good story, he wanted to enjoy that relationship. You were able to let your guard down and enjoy the person. He’ll certainly be missed. And as a father of boys, his relationship with Rio was really inspiring.”