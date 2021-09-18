Chicago White Sox reliever Mike Wright Jr. is suspended for 3 games manager Tony La Russa will serve an automatic 1-game ban

“I was disappointed by the umpire’s decision,” La Russa said before Saturday’s game against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. “Once that happens, this is all automatic. I just don’t think that there’s been enough information that’s really been distributed. We’ve hit fewer batters than any team in Major League Baseball (47). And most importantly, if you watched how we pitched Ohtani for three days, we avoided the middle of the plate. In, away, up, down, we avoided the middle. He was 2-for-13. He struck out seven times. That’s the way we pitched to him.