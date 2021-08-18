xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Oakland Athletics pitcher Chris Bassitt is taken to a hospital after getting struck in the head with a line drive in the Chicago White Sox’s 9-0 win

LaMond Pope
By
Chicago Tribune
Aug 17, 2021 11:02 PM

Oakland Athletics starter Chris Bassitt exited Tuesday’s game against the Chicago White Sox after getting struck in the head by Brian Goodwin’s liner back to the mound.

The scary moment occurred in the second inning at Guaranteed Rate Field in a game the Sox won 9-0.

Advertisement

Trainers immediately ran onto the field to attend to Bassitt, who was taken away on a cart.

The A’s tweeted that Bassitt was “conscious and aware” as he was transported to a hospital.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Bassitt, 32, has been one of the more productive pitchers in baseball this season with an American League-leading 12 wins. He made the All-Star team for the first time in his career.

[More from sports] Orioles lose to Rays, 10-0, are first AL team with multiple 13-game losing streaks in one season

His big-league career began in 2014 with the Sox, who traded him to the A’s with Marcus Semien, Josh Phegley and Rangel Ravelo for Jeff Samardzija and Michael Ynoa on Dec. 9, 2014.

Tuesday’s game resumed with the bases loaded, no outs and Burch Smith on the mound. Andrew Vaughn hit a two-run single, and Jake Lamb followed with a three-run home run for a 5-0 Sox lead.

José Abreu hit a three-run home run in the fourth. Tim Anderson added an RBI triple in the sixth.

Latest MLB

Advertisement

Sox starter Reynaldo López allowed one hit, walked two and struck out four in five innings. López, Ryan Burr and Mike Wright combined to limit the A’s to four hits.

Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Chris Bassitt holds his hands to his face after getting hit with a line drive by Chicago White Sox center fielder Brian Goodwin during the second inning Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Chris Bassitt holds his hands to his face after getting hit with a line drive by Chicago White Sox center fielder Brian Goodwin during the second inning Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, at Guaranteed Rate Field. (Erin Hooley / Chicago Tribune)
A's starter Chris Bassitt holds a bloody towel to his face as trainers and emergency medical technicians attend to him.
A's starter Chris Bassitt holds a bloody towel to his face as trainers and emergency medical technicians attend to him. (Erin Hooley / Chicago Tribune)
White Sox third base coach Joe McEwing reacts after A's starter Chris Bassitt got hit in the face with a line drive.
White Sox third base coach Joe McEwing reacts after A's starter Chris Bassitt got hit in the face with a line drive. (Erin Hooley / Chicago Tribune)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest MLB

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement